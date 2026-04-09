Kings' Dylan Cardwell Admits Frustration Against Steph Curry's Warriors

Despite some late-game controversy that has now led to an NBA investigation, the Sacramento Kings put up an impressive effort against the Golden State Warriors. After storming back from a 16-point deficit to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Kings ultimately fell 110-105 to the Warriors.

This was Steph Curry's second game back from a 27-game injury absence, and the Kings did a valiant job in containing him, allowing just 17 points on 5-12 shooting from the field in 25 minutes off the bench. Still, despite a down game from Curry, Kings rookie Dylan Cardwell explained why it is frustrating to face off against the legendary point guard.

“Yeah, it's more frustrating than inspiring to see (Steph Curry) hit shots like that, but it's, like I said, it's just a learning process for me and kind of taking things with grace because it's a learning curve," Cardwell said. "I don't come out there and stop the best shooter of all time and, you know, we've got to have great chemistry, him and Draymond (Green), and they're just swinging, swinging, swinging the ball. There's not many offenses like them in the league and, you know, I'm excited to play them again.”

STEPH CURRY IS UNBELIEVABLE



TWO 4-POINT PLAYS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HuwH1Vtkli — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 8, 2026

Cardwell is learning from the greats

Cardwell says that he is using these types of matchups in his learning process, getting to witness first-hand what Steph Curry and Draymond Green do together that makes them so special. He admits it was "frustrating" to see Curry hit some crazy shots, as he knocked down a pair of and-one three-pointers to complete two four-point plays within 1:20 of game time in the second quarter.

Of course, Cardwell is nothing like Curry or Green, but he can continue to watch and play against them to learn, one, how to stop them, and two, how to get to that level.

The Kings are gearing up for a quick turnaround to face the Warriors again on Friday, which Cardwell said he was "excited" about. While there is a good chance Curry does not suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back after such a long injury absence, playing against the Warriors system, led by head coach Steve Kerr, will always be a learning experience for a young player like Cardwell.

Curry's Warriors and the Kings have had some great battles over the last few years, headlined by their first-round playoff matchup in 2023. While the "rivalry" has sunk as the Kings collapse to one of the league's worst teams, there is still plenty to take away whenever these two teams meet.

In Tuesday's game, Cardwell finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, shooting a perfect 4-4 from the field in 26 minutes off the bench. He is already one of the more impressive rookie defenders, and while he does not feel comfortable stopping the "best shooter of all time," he might get there eventually.