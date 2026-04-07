Kings' Dylan Cardwell Has Historic Performance in Blowout Loss to Clippers

The Sacramento Kings might have picked up their 58th loss of the 2025-26 season on Sunday with a 138-109 defeat against the L.A. Clippers, but as usual, there are a few bright spots amid the disappointing performances.

In Sunday's loss, arguably the most impressive Kings player on the floor was rookie center Dylan Cardwell. Not only did he shine, but he put together a historic performance.

Cardwell finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and four blocks, while efficiently shooting 7-8 from the field. With this, he became the first rookie in the Kings' franchise history to reach those numbers in a single game, per Stathead.

Dylan Cardwell shines again

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Cardwell is not typically putting up historic numbers as he did on Sunday night, he is always making a huge impact when he is on the floor.

When Cardwell was recently sidelined for 11 games with an ankle sprain, the Kings desperately missed his high-level rebounding and interior defense. Grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots in Sunday's loss was a great example of what he brings to the table, and why they signed him to a four-year standard contract just months after going undrafted.

In Sacramento's most recent win, a 117-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Cardwell sealed the deal with a highlight-worthy block on star forward Zion Williamson to keep the Kings' lead safe with just 12 seconds left. Of course, the Kings already know how special Cardwell is, but moments like that prove they found a gem.

DYLAN CARDWELL ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?! 🤯 😤 pic.twitter.com/ElDFER3ofC — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 4, 2026

With rookie big man Maxime Raynaud taking over as a franchise cornerstone, and Cardwell being a consistent force behind him in the rotation, the Kings are in good hands, knowing their center duo of the future is set.

In 41 appearances this season, Cardwell is now averaging 5.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game, while shooting 58.6% from the field.

Cardwell has exceeded any expectations the Kings might have had for him going into his debut season, and Sunday's historic performance showcased why he is legitimately one of the most promising rookie centers the franchise has seen in recent memory, joining Raynaud.

With just three games left in the regular season, Cardwell will have a few more chances to show the Kings what he is capable of on both sides of the ball. Star center Domantas Sabonis being sidelined due to injury has greatly benefited both Cardwell and Raynaud, and has given the Kings a glimpse of what things will be like once they move on from the three-time All-Star.