Three Takeaways from Kings Blowout Loss to Clippers

In a game that felt like a formality, the Sacramento Kings fell big to the Los Angeles Clippers 138-109. It was a game where the Kings fell behind early and the Clippers never looked back, controlling the game from start to finish on the holiday matchup.

Even more than recent Kings games, this one felt like a game that Sacramento just had to get through to end the season as they now have just three games left before putting a disappointing season in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, it's nothing we haven't seen before this year, regardless of who has been on the court for Sacramento. They've suffered numerous blowout losses just like this, and this isn't even their worst loss to the Clippers on the season, as they lost by 41 points to them in December.

Here are three takeaways as the Kings drop to 21-58 on the season.

Holding Even

The Kings moved into a tie with the Utah Jazz after back-to-back wins over the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans the last two games. And with Utah losing big to the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, the two teams maintained their tied status with three games left apiece.

It feels exhausting focusing so much on the lottery positioning to end the season, but that's the reality of where the Kings are and the position they've put themselves in. Dropping to the fifth worst record after holding the league's worst record for the majority of the season is a tough pill to swallow, but one that might be a reality.

The Jazz have now lost nine straight games as they continue to do whatever it take to add losses to their record. The Kings, meanwhile, have yet to lean into full tank mode. But for tonight, the two teams hold even.

DeMar DeRozan Makes Quick History

DeRozan made quick work of his minutes tonight, scoring nine points in just 10:22 minutes to pass Oscar Robertson for 16th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He was an efficient 4-of-5 from the field, did what needed to be done, and that was that.

DeMar DeRozan has moved into 16th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Oscar Robertson with 26,711 career points 🔥pic.twitter.com/Ut6TmTtauu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

He didn't play in the second half of the game, with Daeqwon Plowden starting in his place coming out of halftime as the Kings leaned into the young players to close out the game. It makes you wonder if his season may be done as the Kings wind things down.

Dylan Cardwell Three

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (left) dribbles against LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In a season like this, you'll take any encouraging signs you can find, especially in a blowout loss. Dylan Cardwell made his first career three-pointer in the final minutes of the game with a look from the corner. It's only his second career attempt from beyond the arc, and got the bench up, which is a hard thing to do when trailing by so much.

It's a huge if, but if Cardwell ever gets a reliable jump shot, he goes from backup big with great potential to a star player who can open up the offense while providing elite defense. It's a lot to take away from a single three-point shot, but it's something to give hope to Sacramento as they head into another long and difficult offseason .

It wasn't just the three-pointer either, as Cardwell finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. It's another huge stat line from the undrafted rookie as he continues to impress in his breakout season.