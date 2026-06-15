Kings Earn Brutal Spot in Early 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings

The Sacramento Kings finished the 2025-26 season with a 22-60 record, reaching the 60-loss mark for just the second time in franchise history. Somehow, things have managed to get even worse since the end of the regular season.

Not only did the Kings drop two spots in the NBA Draft lottery, landing the No. 7 pick despite finishing in last place in the West, but Mike Brown also led the New York Knicks to a championship just one season after Sacramento fired him.

The Kings are obviously in a tough spot right now, and while things could get better this offseason, until changes are made, they have made a case as the worst team in the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season. At least, that is what ESPN believes. After the NBA Finals concluded, ESPN released its power rankings for the 2026-27 season, and the Kings were ranked 30th of 30 teams.

Is this a deserved spot for the Kings?

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Sure, it seems like a brutal blow for the Kings to be ranked last in these power rankings, but can anyone be surprised? The Kings still have a veteran core of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, and even with a young core that was surprisingly impactful last season, they remain in a tough spot.

If the Kings can find ways to completely shift their focus to their young core by parting with at least two of Sabonis, DeRozan, and LaVine this offseason, they will at least be in a better position moving forward. However, they will still likely be one of the NBA's worst teams next season, barring a miracle or a much different offseason approach than expected.

Sacramento Kings current active roster:



Zach LaVine — 49M Player Option

Domantas Sabonis — 45M

DeMar DeRozan — 26M

De’Andre Hunter — 25M

Keegan Murray — 24M

Malik Monk — 20M

Devin Carter — 5M

Nique Clifford — 3M

Killian Hayes — 3M Team Option

Maxime Raynaud — 2M

Dylan Cardwell —… — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) June 14, 2026

While the Kings will have pivotal decisions to make in free agency and on the trade market, their most important day of the summer will be June 23. The NBA Draft could make or break the Kings' near future, with the No. 7 pick being one of their most important in recent franchise history.

After trading away De'Aaron Fox in February 2025, who is coming off an NBA Finals appearance with the San Antonio Spurs, the Kings have been searching for their next franchise point guard. They are expected to fill those shoes in this summer's draft, with Darius Acuff Jr. being the most likely target.

If the Kings go into next season with a young core of Acuff, Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, Dylan Cardwell, Devin Carter, and whoever they select with picks 34 and 45 on June 24, they should be in a solid spot. Regardless, though, it makes sense why the Kings are regarded as the league's worst team heading into next season, and this could be a long rebuild for general manager Scott Perry.

On the other hand, if the Kings keep Sabonis and one of DeRozan or LaVine, they could be surprisingly good. Of course, they are better off in the long run to part with all three of their veteran stars, but if they keep their three-time All-Star center and one of their high-level scoring wings, we will likely see them finish better than last place in the West.

It is hard to judge where the Kings will stand next year before their offseason really gets underway, but right now, nobody can blame ESPN for having them in last place in the post-Finals power rankings.

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