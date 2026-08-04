What is the Kings Biggest Long-Term Roster Problem

The Sacramento Kings are entering the 2026-27 season in a very strange position. They are in the midst of a rebuild around Darius Acuff Jr, but still have veterans on the team who are going to have substantial roles this season.

Well, Zach LaVine's role is still up in the air , but Domantas Sabonis and even Malik Monk should have large roles in the Kings' game plan while they are still on the team. But while they are still involved for now, it seems all but certain that the Kings' future will not include either veteran as we look years ahead.

Sabonis, especially, will create a huge gap in playing time and a starting role, but the Kings already have Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell in place to (hopefully) take over when it's time, assuming their careers continue on the upward trajectory after strong rookie seasons. And the Kings look like they may have already struck second-round gold with Emanuel Sharp for the second year in a row, who is in the wings and ready to step into the guard rotation when the time is right (if not right away).

It's what makes this season so important for the Kings as they transition. Perry has quietly done a good job of putting together a more balanced team than the Kings have had in years, but it's hard to know who is going to stick. This year will be crucial to figure that out, but let's take a look ahead and see what Sacramento's biggest needs are going to be going forward.

What We Know So Far

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safest bet on the team right now is easily Acuff at the point guard spot. He's the type of player you build a whole system around and should be the focal point of everything Sacramento does for at least the next four years.

Behind him, there's Raynaud and Cardwell manning the center position, Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp filling out the guard spots, and Keegan Murray hopefully stepping into the lead role on the wings, with Alex Karaban helping bring shooting to the mix. All seven players make up a decent rotation from top to bottom and are actually pretty balanced.

There are still questions among those seven players, like whether Clifford can step into a more prominent role and if Murray will ever regain his shooting touch from beyond the arc, but it feels safe to say that's the Kings' core going forward.

What's Missing

The problem with that group of players is that there's only one true shot creator and 'bucket-getter.' It's always possible that Clifford or Murray step into the role, or someone else surprises out of the group, but Acuff is the only player in the Kings' current long-term plans who can go out and get a bucket any time they need one.

For this year, that's where the luxury of having Sabonis, LaVine, and Monk still on the roster comes in handy. Sabonis and LaVine are still the Kings two best players by far, but taking them out of the picture shows just how much work there is to be done going forward.

It's easier said than done, but it feels like Sacramento will still need to find a number two behind Acuff. That's where being bad and hoping for the best with the new lottery odds wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for another season. With the new odds, they'll have less control, but just giving themselves a chance to draft a co-star for Acuff could be the best way to find their secondary scorer.

In an ideal world, it would be a wing player to slot right into the role De'Andre Hunter should fill this season, but a top-tier scoring wing is something every team in the league is trying to collect at the same time. But the edges of the roster are slowly taking shape; now, as we look to the future, we'll have to wait and see if Perry can get the meat and bones of the stars figured out around his rotational core.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.