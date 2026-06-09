Kings Mock Draft Roundup: Sacramento Could Be Down to Two Options

With the 2026 NBA Draft exactly two weeks away, the Sacramento Kings, along with many other teams in the lottery, are likely getting a clearer picture of who they will be selecting. Pre-draft workouts are in full swing, and while the Kings have yet to publicly work out any prospects on their radar at pick No. 7, draft analysts seem to believe it is a two-man race for Sacramento.

Here is a look at five of the NBA Draft's top analysts and their predictions for what the Kings will do with the No. 7 pick, suggesting they will be selecting either Darius Acuff Jr. or Kingston Flemings.

Kingston Flemings

ESPN, Bleacher Report, The Athletic

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Three major outlets each have the Kings selecting Houston Cougars product Kingston Flemings, and that is arguably the most likely outcome for Sacramento. Of course, it is worth noting that in each of these mock drafts, the Brooklyn Nets are projected to take Darius Acuff at No. 6.

Flemings is a very intriguing prospect on his own, as a 6-foot-3 guard with a high motor on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Flemings thrives getting downhill, but can also score from the mid-range, with a promising three-point shot in his arsenal. However, what makes him a top prospect for the Kings is his defense.

Kingston Flemings is a very well-rounded prospect...



Rarely turns the ball over on O and generates TONS of turnovers on D. Hard-nosed PG with a 6'9 wingspan. Solid playmaking instincts and a mature in-between game. Rim + 3-Ball will determine his ceiling. pic.twitter.com/oRXAdiAgWp https://t.co/COdI2El7ad — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) April 2, 2026

Of all the guards projected to be on Sacramento's radar, Flemings is by far the best defender. Similar to many prospects to come out of Kelvin Sampson's system at Houston, the 19-year-old guard thrives on the defensive end. Sure, there are questions about how seamless it will translate after he measured in smaller than expected at the draft combine, but he has all the tools to be effective on both sides of the ball at the next level.

"He has impressed in interviews, his speed is a serious weapon for teams and he’s been viewed as the best defender of the elite lead guard crop in this class. The Kings could use all these skills," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote.

Flemings would undoubtedly be a strong pick for the Kings, but he still seems to be the team's backup option in the scenario that Acuff is off the board.

Darius Acuff Jr.

ClutchPoints, Yahoo! Sports

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff seems to be the Kings' preferred draft target, if recent reports are any indication. Of course, nobody truly knows what the Kings are thinking until they make their selection on June 23, but so far, we can expect to see either Acuff or Flemings in a Kings uniform.

While there are reasonable concerns about Acuff's defense, he thrives with the ball in his hands. Acuff is one of the premier offensive talents in this draft class, and it seems to be enough for the Kings to look past his defensive woes.

The 19-year-old point guard led the SEC in points and assists per game as a freshman, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. Acuff is an NBA-ready talent, and there is no doubt that he would be able to lead the Kings' offense as their franchise point guard. However, until he proves otherwise, there will be questions about his size and defense.

DARIUS ACUFF TONIGHT:



49 POINTS

16/27 FG

6/10 3P

50 MINUTES



INSANE. 🤯 (h/t @brhoops)pic.twitter.com/dasmsxN4oz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2026

If Acuff is available for the Kings at No. 7, there seems to be minimal doubt that he will be the selection.

"If Darius Acuff Jr. falls to the Sacramento Kings, he will be their pick. As reported by ClutchPoints and several other outlets, Acuff is the name league sources have pinpointed at the top of the Kings' draft board," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote. "... Drafting the Arkansas guard would be the best scenario on draft night for the Kings, as he would immediately become their lead guard and represent the future of the organization, one that will be shifting into a new era this summer."

While Acuff certainly has some doubters, the elite point guard is more than capable of leading the Kings franchise. If he is on the board, he seems to be the most likely pick. However, if not, Flemings is an incredible consolation.

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