Kings Guard Quietly Having Great Start to Season
The Sacramento Kings are coming off of three strong performances as they've climbed to 3-5 on the season. While they still lost to the Denver Nuggets during the stretch, it was a competitive game that the Kings had a chance to win down to the final few minutes. And with wins over the Milwaukee bucks and Golden State Warriors, the Kings are riding some momentum for the first time since training camp ended.
And during that training camp, Dennis Schroder was the talk of the town. Players and coaches were raving about the newly signed point guard, pointing to his leadership on and off the court and strong play coming off of his EuroBasket MVP performance.
But when preseason started, expectations dropped as Schroder finished with 10.0 points and 1.8 assists through the four exhibition games. It felt like there was something that hadn't clicked yet for him in the Kings offense.
But now eight games into the season, Schroder is quietly finding his groove in the flow of the offense, and it's not only his numbers that are improving as a result, but also the Kings winning percentage.
On the season, Schroder is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 44.0% from the field and 33.3% from three. Those numbers, especially the percentages, don't jump off the page, but it would be a career-high in assists for the 13-year veteran.
He's been a far better distributor than many imagined he would be for Sacramento, which was exactly what this team needed this offseason.
His ability to affect the game in so many different ways has been one of the biggest reasons for the Kings recent success, as he's not only scoring and facilitating, but rebounding well and playing solid defense on top of it. He just does a lot of little things right that adds up to winning plays.
Over the last three games, he's averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 47.7% from the field and 40.0% from three. He's scoring on all three levels, getting to the rim, knocking down mid-range looks, and hitting his shot from deep.
His three-point shot isn't the prettiest, and can be streaking at times, but he's been great on offense over the recent stretch for the team. Add on his high-intesity on defense, and it shows why Scott Perry and Doug Christie were so keen on bringing in the veteran guard.
He's not getting headlines, as Zach LaVine and Russell Westbrook have gotten the majority, and he doesn't even get the love that DeMar DeRozan continues to (rightfully) garner. He's just quietly doing his thing on both sides of the ball.
Maybe most importantly, he's playing with the intensity and culture that Perry and Christie are so desperately trying to build. While wins are great for the Kings, or not depending on your view of the season, that could be the most important thing this season as Sacramento continues to develop and establish their culture.