Two Kings Big Men Named Potential Trade Targets for Knicks

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but rumors are now only reserved for their star veterans like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine. Kings backup guard Dennis Schroder has already been named a potential trade target for the New York Knicks, and now two more of Sacramento's reserves could be targeted by the storied franchise.

Knicks insider Ian Begley recently reported that New York is expected to shop around the NBA for frontcourt depth, and named Kings big men Precious Achiuwa and Dario Saric among potential targets.

"You're looking at Sacramento for everything, because I think they're wide open. So, is a Precious Achiuwa reunion in the cards? I don't know, I just wonder because of the situation," Begley said. "Also, a veteran like Dario Saric. If you're looking for somebody to play a small role, I wonder if they take a look and see what it would take to procure him and get him to New York."

Names that @IanBegley is looking at across the NBA in terms of big man trade targets for the Knicks:



Kings and Knicks could be trade partners

With Schroder, Achiuwa, and Saric all being named potential trade targets for the Knicks, it is clear that the Kings could ultimately be shopping everyone on their roster from top to bottom, and New York is willing to jump on the opportunity.

The Kings signed Achiuwa a couple of weeks into the regular season, and the veteran big man has given Sacramento a much-needed boost in their frontcourt. Through 19 appearances in Sacramento, Achiuwa is averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game, shooting 57% from the field.

Achiuwa spent half of the 2023-24 season and the entire 2024-25 season with the Knicks, and as New York now searches the market for frontcourt help, there is no reason to throw away the possibility of a reunion.

Saric, on the other hand, is likely a tougher sell for the Knicks. The Kings signed Saric over the offseason, but he has not touched the floor since the first three games of the season. The 31-year-old has shown no sign of being an impactful player at this point in his career, but that means the Knicks could acquire him for next to nothing if that's the direction they want to head.

With the February 5 trade deadline still a while away, many things can change, but it is clear that the Kings will be big sellers.

