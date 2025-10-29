Kings' Injury Report Addition Before Bulls Game Raises Defensive Concerns
After suffering a crushing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back to take on the Chicago Bulls on the road.
The Bulls have been one of the shocking storylines of the early NBA season, as they have yet to lose a game. The Bulls are 3-0 so far, beating three expected Eastern Conference playoff teams, but now face their first test against a West opponent. Of course, many fans are focused on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's return to Chicago, but all in all, Wednesday's matchup should be competitive.
Unfortunately for the Kings, however, they have a new addition to their injury report on Wednesday.
Kings could be without top two defenders
The Kings have added standout defender Keon Ellis to the injury report for the first time this season, as the 25-year-old guard is dealing with left shoulder soreness.
Ellis finally got the minutes he deserved on Tuesday night against the Thunder, playing nearly 27 minutes, compared to the 16 he averaged through the first three games. Kings fans have been screaming at the coaching staff to give Ellis more time, but now he is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game entirely.
The Kings have already ruled out Keegan Murray (left thumb) and Nique Clifford (right hamstring) against the Bulls. With Murray sidelined, Ellis has been Sacramento's best defender, so the team could be in trouble if they are both out for Wednesday's game.
Luckily, even if they are both out, the Bulls are not any sort of offensive powerhouse, and will even be missing their top offensive player on Wednesday.
Who's out for the Bulls?
The Bulls have not seen Coby White in action yet this season, and unfortunately for them, that will continue on Wednesday night. The Bulls have ruled out White (right calf) and Zach Collins (left scaphoid) against the Kings.
White, 25, is coming off a monster end to his 2024-25 campaign, where he won Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March, but has not gotten the opportunity to keep that going. With White, the Bulls have a much more dangerous offense, but without him, they have still managed to win three consecutive games.
The Kings are certainly hoping that Ellis is good to go against the Bulls, but if not, they will likely be leaning on Russell Westbrook as their top guard defender.
The Kings and Bulls are set to face off in Chicago at 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday.