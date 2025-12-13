Only One Team Ranks Below Kings in New NBA Power Rankings

After losing six of their last seven games, the Sacramento Kings have fallen to 6-19 on the 2025-26 season, and there is no telling what this team will look like in a few months. As trade rumors heat up, the Kings could simply be looking forward to building toward their future.

In the latest NBA power rankings by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Kings have dropped all the way to 29th, with only one team ranking below them at this point: the Washington Wizards.

Kings are at the bottom of the barrel

Winning just six of their first 25 games will certainly do this to them, but seeing the Kings back in the bottom of the league's ranks is crushing. After winning 48 games in the 2022-23 season and taking the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs, most people figured that the Kings had a bright future.

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Now, just a couple of years later, the Kings fired the head coach, general manager, and traded away the star point guard who led them there. Even in each of the last two seasons, the Kings at least made the play-in tournament, but this season, they are competing for the top pick in the draft.

"The Sacramento Kings somehow snuck in a road win against the Miami Heat this week, but that was nowhere near enough to inspire any hope in this team. The Kings have dropped six of their last seven, are without Domantas Sabonis for at least a few more weeks and are the second team to prove that DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine aren't a playoff-caliber top two," Bailey wrote.

With a core trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, it has become increasingly clear that this current roster is simply not built to win games. Many fans want the Kings to tear it down and build around guys like Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, their 2026 first-round draft pick, and whatever young assets they can get in return for their stars.

"Thirty-seven-year-old Russell Westbrook is smashing individual expectations (he had his fourth triple-double of the season this week), but having him, at this point in his career, as arguably your best player certainly doesn't bode well for playoff prospects," Bailey finished.

Simply put, the Kings are not in a position to succeed, and the next couple of months could drastically decide what direction this franchise is heading.

The bright side?

While the Kings have been, for lack of a better word, horrible this season, there are a couple of caveats. Through 25 games, the Kings have played the NBA's toughest schedule, and they now have the easiest schedule remaining. On top of that, the Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season.

Keegan Murray missed the team's first 15 games of the season, and now Domantas Sabonis has missed their last 11. Murray and Sabonis have not shared the floor this season, meaning the team has not even had a healthy frontcourt at any point.

Sure, the Kings have been really bad, but odds have certainly been against them.

