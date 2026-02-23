Kings Ink Former Warriors' First-Round Pick to Two-Way Deal

After another disappointing outing for the Sacramento Kings, the front office immediately got to work and found some reinforcements. Earlier today, it was announced that the Kings were signing former 7th overall pick Killian Hayes to a ten-day contract. Along with an open full-time roster slot, which Hayes will man for now, the Kings also have Dylan Cardwell’s former two-way slot open. Continuing the trend of taking shots at former first-round picks, the Kings will sign Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a two-way deal.

The Kings have signed Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/nT3kS68sDV — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 22, 2026

What Baldwin Jr. Can Bring To The Kings

Baldwin Jr. was selected 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2022 and was once considered a lottery talent before injuries derailed his freshman season. Baldwin Jr. was listed at 6’10.25” with shoes and had a nearly 7’2” wingspan. While those are already great measurements for a stretch four, Baldwin Jr. is now listed at 7 feet by both the NBA and Basketball Reference. Even if his height has been a bit inflated, his size and skill set could be really interesting additions to the Kings.

Baldwin Jr. has a ton of G League experience, but he’s really taken a step forward this season with the San Diego Clippers. Baldwin Jr. is averaging 21.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in 18 games for the Clippers’ G-League affiliate and is starting to look like he deserves another shot in the NBA. He was also invited to participate in the G League’s “Next Up” game during All-Star weekend and finished with 22 points on 10/12 shooting while leading his team to the win.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. SHINED in the G League Next Up Game! The former NBA first round pick finished with 22 PTS on 10/12 FG to lead Team Black to the championship at #NBAAllStar. ⭐ @sandiego_clips pic.twitter.com/3DrD1IFAYh — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 15, 2026

Baldwin Jr. looked like the biggest player on the court by a solid margin while handling the ball like a guard and knocking down shots from behind the line. This is up for debate, but you wouldn’t hear an argument from me if I heard someone say he was the best player in this game. Fans shouldn’t expect him to dominate like this when he does get a chance with the Kings, but he immediately provides some frontline help that was much needed after injuries to Domantas Sabonis, De’Andre Hunter, and Dylan Cardwell.

How Much Will Baldwin Jr. Play To Close Out The Year?

Two-way contracts allow players to be active for 50 games in the NBA while playing the rest of their time in the G League. This limit is prorated when a player is signed later in the season, which means that Baldwin will be eligible for 22 games according to HoopsRumors.com . Luckily for Sacramento and Baldwin, the team only has 24 games remaining. I would guess that we will see Baldwin Jr. play all 22 games he’s eligible for, as Sacramento likely wants to see if he’s a player that might be worth signing to a minimum contract for next season.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is something the Warriors haven't had in a long while since Kevin Durant: a legitimate stretch 4 who can be a deadly pick-and-pop operator. pic.twitter.com/mX7E44PMpY — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 29, 2022

Although the Kings did sign Hayes to a full-time roster spot, his contract will only last ten days, and the Kings will still have that roster spot open should they decline to retain Hayes beyond his initial contract. If Baldwin Jr. ends up showing a ton of promise, Sacramento could elect to sign him to a multi-year deal. The Kings are very close to the luxury tax line, which would make any signing more complicated, but a prorated minimum contract should keep them just barely under the line.

A Trend For Scott Perry

Kings’ GM Scott Perry has already shown that he values older prospects, selecting 23-year-old Nique Clifford, 22-year-old Maxime Raynaud, and picking up 24-year-old Dylan Cardwell as an undrafted free agent. Along with that, another trend that seems to be emerging is Perry’s interest in “second draft” players who were once highly touted but have failed to stick on NBA teams. Early in the season, Perry signed Precious Achiuwa, who was drafted 20th overall in 2020, and that trend continues with both Hayes and Baldwin Jr. You could even argue that De’Andre Hunter, who was the fourth overall pick in 2019, follows that trend as well.

There’s no telling what the future holds for the Kings and Baldwin Jr., but this signing is the type of low-risk, high-reward move the Kings should prioritize right now. Worst-case scenario, Baldwin Jr. plays out this season and parts ways with the Kings in the offseason. Best-case scenario, he shows that he is still the same player who was ranked above both Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Duren coming out of high school.