Kings Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick to 10-Day Deal

In a break from coverage on the Sacramento Kings 16-game losing streak , they've signed former lottery pick Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract with their open roster spot following the trade deadline.

The Sacramento Kings plan to sign Killian Hayes to a 10-day deal, sources told @hoopshype. Hayes has averaged 23.1 points on 47% shooting from the field with 8.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Cleveland Charge. Agent Yann Balikouzou of LIFT Sports Management did the deal pic.twitter.com/8XflrfO9e2 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 22, 2026

Hayes was the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons, but hasn't been able to stick in the NBA since the high selection. But he's still just 24 years old and in his fifth season, giving the Kings a young player with experience. That's something the Kings don't have much of on their roster as they finish the final stretch of the season.

It's a low-risk, high-reward signing for Scott Perry and the Kings, and gives them some much-needed depth at the point guard position following the trade deadline. With so many players out with injury, the rotation has been cut, and Westbrook is the only true point guard on the roster.

Hayes hasn't played in the NBA this season, but has impressed during his time in the G-League with the Cleveland Charge, averaging 23.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 1.7 steals. That's impressive numbers for the G-League, and shows that Hayes, who has a career-high of 10.3 points per contest in the 2022-23 season with the Detroit Pistons, can hopefully carry over the strong play in his return to the NBA.

26 PTS 🔥 7 REB 🔥 18 AST



Last night Killian Hayes dropped a big double-double 26 PTS 18 AST -tieing his career-high for assists!

The @ChargeCLE set a new franchise record for points scored in a game with 156 against the Skyhawks. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fx25aNwygm — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 5, 2026

It's also a great opportunity for Hayes to prove what he can do with another chance. He should get legitamate minutes in Sacramento, and with wins and losses not mattering for the team, he can go out without having to worry about fitting into a role on a winning team.

It's the perfect type of signing for the Kings, similar to what we saw last year with Markelle Fultz. If it works out, the Kings can sign Hayes to a multi-year deal, but if it doesn't, there's no risk going forward.

Biggest Question Mark

The biggest question mark for Hayes will be his three-point shot. He's a career 28.1% shooter from deep in his career, and has shot 31.8% from deep this season with the Charge. But his ability to score, defend, pass, and rebound is an intriguing combo as a 6-foot-4 guard with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Perry has done a good job of bringing in more length for the team, and this is another step in the right direction.

Even if Hayes is only on the team for ten days, he fits the mold of younger, athletic players that Perry discussed leading up to the deadline.

The signing also just gives fans something else to watch and get excited about. The 16-game losing streak and last place in the standings is making for an extremely long season in Sacramento, so anything new to watch for and get excited about at this point of the season should be counted as a win for the Kings.