Kings' Maxime Raynaud Makes NBA History in Rookie Season

The Sacramento Kings have not had many bright spots during their disastrous 2025-26 campaign, with a 22-59 record heading into their season finale on Sunday. Still, one rookie has given the franchise plenty of optimism about the future. Despite being drafted 42nd overall last summer, Maxime Raynaud has cemented himself as one of the NBA's top rookies.

Raynaud, 23, has had a very memorable rookie year, becoming one of the most impressive rookies in recent Kings history. Not only that, though, as he has become one of the most impressive rookies in NBA history.

This season, Raynaud is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.9% from the field. Raynaud is set to become the sixth rookie in league history to average 12+ points and 7+ rebounds per game while shooting 55% or better from the field, and he will also become the first second-round pick to ever do so.

Maxime Raynaud, the 42nd pick by Kings, will join these rookies to average 12+ ppg, 7+ rpg, shoot 55% or better:

Deandre Ayton 2018-19 (1st pick)

Chris Webber 1993-94 (1st pick)

Shaquille O'Neal 1992-93 (1st pick)

Buck Williams 1981-82 (3rd pick)

Jeff Ruland 1981-82 (25th pick) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 11, 2026

Joining Raynaud on this list are three former first-overall picks in Chris Webber, Deandre Ayton, and Shaquille O'Neal, along with third-overall pick Buck Williams and 25th-overall pick Jeff Ruland. Raynaud doing this after being the 42nd pick is remarkable.

One of the greatest second-round picks?

Of course, when we look at second-round picks over the course of MVP history, we see Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson, Draymond Green, Manu Ginobili, Dennis Rodman, and more. Obviously, Raynaud has a long way to go to reach any of those stars, but he has already had one of the most impressive rookie seasons by a second-rounder ever.

Raynaud joining a league of his own by becoming the first second-round rookie to ever each those numbers in a season is very impressive, and certainly something we did not expect heading into the season. However, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman has been ready to prove everyone wrong from the jump.

"I do think I'm the best big in the rookie class," Raynaud said last week. "... I think at some point, the stats don't lie. ... I think it's pretty clear now. ... There was one player in college basketball averaging 20 [points] and 10 [rebounds] last year."

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 19.2 PPG on 63.2% shooting in 11 games in March.



The last rookie to average 19.0 PPG and shoot at least 60.0% from the field in a month with 10+ games played was Shaquille O’Neal (26.8 PPG, 63.4% FG%) in January 1993. pic.twitter.com/dupH7sqGI6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 24, 2026

Since the All-Star break, especially, Raynaud has taken his game to the next level. While it was very unfortunate when Domantas Sabonis underwent season-ending surgery, it opened the door for Raynaud. In his last 25 games, he has averaged 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 58.9% from the field.

There have been just two rookies this season who have been head and shoulders above Raynaud: Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Outside of the Rookie of the Year co-favorites, Raynaud has arguably been the best rookie this season, and the stats are there to show it. He is having a historic year, and should be a lock for All-Rookie First Team at this point.

Raynaud was obviously the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Kings got lucky to land him at pick 42. Pairing him with undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell cemented their center rotation of the future, and gave the franchise some much-needed optimism going forward.