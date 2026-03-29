Kings Rule Out DeMar DeRozan Among 3 Key Veterans for Nets Game

Coming off a ten-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back to face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Traveling from Atlanta to Brooklyn for tip-offs just 22.5 hours apart is a far-from-ideal situation for the Kings, and to make matters worse, they continue to deal with a slew of injuries.

While they have lost three straight games and five of their last six, veteran forward DeMar DeRozan has done what he can to keep the team afloat. Unfortunately for the Kings, they will have to play without DeRozan for just the second time this season.

Kings rule out DeRozan, Westbrook, and Monk

Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This Kings team is not used to playing without DeRozan, who has suited up in 74 of their 75 games this season, but it will open the door for more opportunities for their young core. Joining DeRozan on the bench will be Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk, totaling their absences to eight for Sunday's game. The Kings' full injury report:

- DeMar DeRozan: OUT (right hamstring soreness)

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Malik Monk: OUT (right shoulder contusion)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe joint irritation)

With Westbrook, Monk, and DeRozan all sidelined, along with other expected absences like Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine, the Kings will have no choice but to lean on their young players.

Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Precious Achiuwa, Devin Carter, Dylan Cardwell, Killian Hayes, and Daeqwon Plowden will all have to step up for the Kings to have a chance to beat the Nets, as they will not have a veteran to lean on offensively this time.

Nets rule out Michael Porter Jr.

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While the Kings are dealing with some significant injury absences, so are the Nets. Most notably, they will be without standout forward Michael Porter Jr. and key rookie Egor Demin. The Nets' full injury report:

- Josh Minott: QUESTIONABLE (left hip contusion)

- Egor Demin: OUT (left plantar fascia injury management)

- Michael Porter Jr.: OUT (left hamstring strain)

- Day'Ron Sharpe: OUT (left thumb surgery)

- Danny Wolf: OUT (left ankle sprain)

The Nets have already lost their last ten games, including a loss to the Kings last week. In that game, Monk led the way for the Kings with 32 points, but he will not be Sacramento's savior off the bench this time. With both teams banged up and looking to secure prime positioning in the draft lottery, Sunday's matchup will certainly be interesting.

As it stands, the Nets are second in the lottery at 17-57, while the Kings are fourth at 19-56. With just 1.5 games separating the two disappointing teams, a Kings loss on Sunday could certainly shake things up.

The Kings and Nets are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. PT in Brooklyn.