DeMar DeRozan Makes Unique NBA History in Kings' Loss to Magic

The Sacramento Kings suffered their second straight loss by falling to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, moving them to 19-55 on the season with just eight games left to play. The Kings have had a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, to say the least, but there have been a few bright spots recently.

The Kings have found some recent success, with a 5-5 record in their last ten games, and veteran forward DeMar DeRozan has certainly found his rhythm. Not only has DeRozan been a great veteran presence, but the 36-year-old is making a huge impact on the court.

In Thursday's loss, DeRozan finished with 33 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists, shooting 12-24 from the field and 9-10 from the free-throw line. With this, he became the oldest player in league history to record 30+ points, 10+ assists, and zero turnovers in a game.

DeMar DeRozan is the oldest player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS & 10+ AST with 0 TOV. pic.twitter.com/pSQj1SCorL — Real App (@realapp) March 27, 2026

DeRozan continues his dominance

The six-time NBA All-Star has had an impressive 17-year career, and while the Kings are out of playoff contention and having one of their worst seasons in franchise history, he continues to show up every game and lead by example.

DeRozan is already 18th on the NBA all-time scoring list, which could potentially secure his spot in the Hall of Fame, but he is doing what he can to keep this Kings team afloat with just a handful of games left in the regular season. While DeRozan's future as a King hangs in the balance, he has undoubtedly shown up as a steady and consistent veteran through his two seasons in Sacramento.

Dropping a double-double with no turnovers is an elite performance, regardless of age. But DeRozan doing this at 36 years old is simply incredible.

“It is impressive just to see him do this at the level he continues to do it at," Kings forward Precious Achiuwa said about DeRozan after their loss to the Magic. "He is really, really a master at his craft. He is really impressive, especially at this point of his career, and doing it at a high level.”

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While it remains an interesting decision by the franchise to load up on veterans when they should be rebuilding, guys like DeRozan and Russell Westbrook have provided a valuable presence for their young core on and off the court. It certainly helps when they are playing at an extremely high level on top of simply being a veteran leader.

This season, DeRozan is now averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 49.5% from the field. Sure, DeRozan was not an All-Star or greatly contributing to wins for Sacramento, but he has made a huge impact, and his performance in Thursday's loss was a great example.