Kings Rule Out Six Players for Clippers Game

In their last meeting, the Sacramento Kings pulled off a shocking upset road win over the L.A. Clippers to snap their four-game winning streak. On Sunday, the Kings are looking to repeat that result at home.

The Kings are coming off two consecutive wins, most recently against the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Clippers are on a short two-game losing streak. Based on their recent play, with a 7-7 record in their last 14 games, the Kings know they are capable of pulling off another upset over the Clippers. Again, though, injuries will hinder their ability.

Kings rule out six players

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives the ball against LA Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Kings have ruled out six players for Sunday's game against the Clippers, but this is nothing new for them. As usual, they will be without Russell Westbrook and Keegan Murray, who have not been officially ruled out for the season, but there is certainly speculation that they have quietly been shut down with just four games left.

If that is the case, the Kings' season-ending injury list extends to six players, headlined by stars Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine. The Kings' full injury report for Sunday's game:

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe injury management)

While, on paper, these injuries are too much for the Kings to come back from, they have had some surprising success while shorthanded. Key players like DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud have stepped up, while some other supporting cast members have made the most of expanded roles.

While the odds will be against them against the Clippers on Sunday, they have a group capable of pulling off another upset.

Clippers' favorable injury report

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles past Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While the Clippers will be without Bradley Beal and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who are both sidelined for the season, their injury report does not go much further than that. Isaiah Jackson has also been ruled out, but nearly their entire rotation will be available against the Kings. The Clippers' full injury report:

- Bradley Beal: OUT (left hip fracture)

- Isaiah Jackson: OUT (right ankle sprain)

- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: OUT (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

The Clippers will certainly have a leg up on the Kings, despite a few notable injuries, with their core duo of Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland leading the way. With the Clippers fighting for positioning in the play-in tournament, they cannot afford to be upset by the Kings again, while Sacramento should be pleased with a loss to avoid falling further in the draft lottery standings.

The Kings and Clippers are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.