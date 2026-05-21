When Will the Sacramento Kings Have a Championship Window?

There has been plenty of talk around the NBA about teams having a very limited championship window, especially under the new CBA financial restrictions. Every year, only a handful of teams are legitimate championship contenders. After going two full decades without a playoff series win, can the Sacramento Kings reach that level anytime soon?

We have seen many teams turn things around after being near the bottom of the NBA, with each of the four teams in the conference finals being near the top of the lottery at least once over the past six years. After Sacramento's 22-60 season, there has to be some optimism that they can be the next team to turn things around. However, it might not be that easy.

When is the Kings' championship window?

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with forward Domantas Sabonis (left) and guard Zach LaVine (8) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings have made just one playoff appearance over the last 20 years, and were knocked out in the first round in their lone postseason trip. Obviously, this team is far from competing for a title.

The Kings' last championship window seemingly ended after the 2003-04 season, with their peak coming in a Western Conference Finals loss in 2002. If any NBA franchise is due to get back on top, it is the Kings, but it is hard to envision exactly how and when they will get there.

Unfortunately for the Kings, it might not come until the team changes ownership.

"The Sacramento Kings, as long as they have the current owners, will never win the title," Bill Simmons recently said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) poses for a photo with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive after a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Still, assuming that the Kings actually can fight through poor ownership and get into title contention at some point, when would that be? For starters, it will not come until the Kings blow up their current core.

Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan will never compete for a championship, much less a playoff spot, while in Sacramento. The Kings might not be able to find trades for all of them, so waiting until they are off their books is the immediate earliest we will see Sacramento start to be competitive.

By the 2028 offseason, all three will be out of Sacramento, and the only two current players still under contract will be Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, with Maxime Raynaud likely a roster lock as well.

Shout out to Scott Perry and staff’s work in the draft this year.



Could easily see all three of Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, and Dylan Cardwell contributing to a winning Sacramento squad in the near future.



🙏👑#LightTheBeam pic.twitter.com/G169YhFIu6 — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) April 13, 2026

With a revamped core and development of their young guys, the Kings will be in a much better position in two years. Of course, landing a top-three pick in this loaded 2026 draft would have been a game-changer, but they will have to hope the No. 7 pick turns out to be just as good.

Fortunately, the Kings own all of their first-round picks through 2032, so they should be able to stick out a couple of rebuilding years to continue to put together an improved young core.

Even though it is impossible to tell what the Kings' roster will look like in five years, that seems to be the earliest they will be able to compete again. If they hit on their draft picks, there is no reason why the Kings cannot be a serious franchise again by 2031. Will they be competing for championships? Maybe not, but they should at least be in a better spot than they are now.

Committing to the rebuild, rather than bringing in veterans to "try to stay competitive," is the best thing the Kings can do right now, and their quickest route into a slim championship window. Granted, the proposed draft lottery change will make a rebuild much more difficult, but they will simply have to hope things fall their way.

It might be a tough few years for the Kings, but if they can stay on track, they can turn things around sooner than expected. While telling when a championship window will open for this franchise is near impossible, we can hope they are closer to that conversation by 2031-32.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.