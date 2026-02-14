Kings Veteran Ranked No. 1 on NBA Buyout Market

The Sacramento Kings are on a fast track to a high lottery pick, sitting at 12-44 and last in the league at the All-Star break. And unlike the teams around them in the standings, their roster is still filled with future hall of famers, including DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook.

While there hasn't been much talk around Sacramento about either veteran being bought out, the NBA world is looking at the Kings and the shambles they are in as a sign that one or either of them could join a contender in the near future.

In his recent article ranking potential buyout players , The Athletic's John Hollinger had one of the two Kings veterans at the very top of the list.

"1. Russell Westbrook, SG, Sacramento Kings — The Russ Show isn’t for everyone, and his fit on a contender can be clunky if it doesn’t need whatever-you-can-get-us shot creation at a modest efficiency clip. Still, Westbrook has had a decent year for an indecent team, and at 37 there’s no reason for him to be in the rebuilding Kings’ plans."

Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russel Westbrook (18) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center.

In his 18th season, Westbrook is having another impressive year, averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. He's even shooting 34.5% from three this season, which would be a career-high for the dynamic guard.

The problem is, the Kings are leaning more and more into the lottery and youth development. Westbrook is playing more than the other Kings veterans, but there could come a time this season when he gets relegated to the bench and sees his minutes dip even more than they already have.

Perry's Top Target

While Dennis Schröder was the big free agent acquisition, for better or worse, Westbrook was on new GM Scott Perry's radar since the minute he took over in Sacramento. Even after the Kings signed Schröder, the Kings still decided to bring in the other veteran point guard.

It didn't take long for Westbrook to take over the starting role, but he wasn't able to solve the laundry list of problems with the Kings' roster, and they have since spiraled to where we stand now.

But Westbrook was never brought in to help the Kings contend for a championship. Yes, the Kings had high internal hopes of competing for a playoff spot, but all signs pointed towards the lottery with their roster. Instead, Westbrook was brought in to help build a culture and identity for Sacramento for the new regime.

We can argue if that's been achieved or not, but Westbrook has shown up and given it his all every time he steps on the court, just like he has throughout his illustrious career. Perry will have to weigh the benefits of having him finish out the season to help accomplish the culture and identity goal, but for a team that is right up against the tax line, buying out Westbrook could give them the wiggle room to take a chance on a younger player to finish out the season, a la Jeremey Sochan .

There's also the question of if Westbrook would be coveted around the league. As Hollinger noted, his fit isn't great with every team. With the Kings, he can essentially go out and do whatever he wants on the court (also for better or worse), but on a contender, he would have a drastically reduced role. Only time will tell, but in a Kings season that can't finish soon enough, it's a key storyline for the rest of the year.

