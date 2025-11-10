Kings Stars Speak On Frustrations After Disappointing Start to Season
The Sacrametno Kings season has been disappointing, to say the least. They didn't have high expectations from around the league, but after what felt like a great training camp, came in as a team that had high expectations for themselves. There was even buzz around the city that they could be better than expected.
But after ten games, those expectations have all but vanished. With a 3-7 record through the first stretch of the season, Sacramento sits 13th in the Western Conference, far below where they hoped to be.
And it's looking like it's starting to wear on not just the fans, who chanted "We want Keon" last night during the game, but the players as well. Zach Lavine spoke last night about the frustrating start to the year for the Kings.
“It’s frustrating because we’ve got a lot of talented guys on the team — guys that care and are competitive. But it’s something we’ve got to work through. You don’t want it happening now at Game 8, and you definitely don’t want it later in the season. At least we have time to look at some film and try to fix it. Yeah, I mean, it’s frustrating. It just doesn’t feel good to get your ass whooped by 25–30 the last couple games.”
LaVine doesn't say anything that many weren't saying coming into the season. The roster has been lopsided and filled with guards since the early days of the offseason, and only got more so after the late signing of Russell Westbrook.
No one ever denied that the Kings had talent on their roster. Between Domantas Sabonis, DeMar Derozan, LaVine, and Westbrook, they have four former All-Stars and two sure ballot hall of famers. But the roster just never made sense on paper.
And it turns out that it's not the fit on the court either. The Kings currently have the 23rd-ranked offense and the 27th-ranked defense in the league. They're bad on both sides of the ball and in danger of having the whole season all apart before we even get to the much-talked-about December 15th (trade eligibility throughout most of the league).
Like LaVine said, it is possible that this is something the team can work through. They've shown glimpses of good play, but those stretches have been few and far between over the last few games.
LaVine doesn't seem to be on his own when talking about the roster construction and how the team has been playing, as Sabonis echoed his thoughts after the loss to the Timberwolves.
It's not great when you have arguably your two biggest stars talking about roster construction and frustration just 10 games into the season. The Kings still have a gauntlet of a schedule for the rest of the month, so there's no help coming from their opponents either. If they want to get back on track, they'll have to do so quickly before it's too late. Either that or we could be in for a very interesting trade deadline.