Kings Upgrade Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status Before Jazz Game
To kick off their 2025-26 season, the Sacramento Kings picked up a loss against the Phoenix Suns, starting 0-1 with a few key injury concerns casting doubt on their potential success.
In Wednesday's season opener, the Kings played with Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Isaac Jones all sidelined, which certainly contributed to their blown 20-point lead and second-half collapse.
Now, the Kings head into their second game of the season, as they face the Utah Jazz for their home opener on Friday. The Kings are still dealing with some unfortunate injuries, but they have received some good news ahead of Friday's matchup.
Kings upgrade Sabonis' status
Sabonis, a three-time NBA All-Star, suffered a hamstring strain during Sacramento's preseason matchup with the LA Clippers, which caused him to miss their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers and season opener against the Suns.
Sabonis underwent an MRI that confirmed a grade 1 hamstring strain, as the Kings announced he would be reevaluated one week from last Saturday, making fans assume he would be sidelined for each of the first two games of the season.
However, the Kings have upgraded Sabonis' status ahead of Friday's game. Sabonis was ultimately upgraded to available for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, after initially being listed as questionable following his absence in the season opener.
The Kings have no reason to rush Sabonis back from this hamstring injury this early in the season, especially against a Jazz team that they are capable of beating without him. With that being the case, the Kings likely ensured that Sabonis was 100 percent ready to go before putting him back on the floor.
Sabonis was not set for a reevaluation until Saturday, and a similar thing happened last season when the star big man returned from injury much sooner than anyone expected. Of course, it is a pleasent surprise, but at the same time, Sabonis' health is a priority.
Sacramento's center rotation was very shaky in Wednesday's season opener, with Drew Eubanks and Maxime Raynaud not cutting it in the frontcourt. Of course, they are both capable backups, but the Kings desperately need their star center back on the floor to stay afloat.
Typically, the Kings would not be scared of the Jazz whatsoever, and while they are still very capable of beating the Salt Lake City team, the Jazz are coming off an unexpectedly dominant win over the Clippers in their season opener. Sabonis will certainly help avoid an upset that would move the Jazz to 2-0 on the season, but again, his health is the priority.
The Kings and Jazz are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Friday.