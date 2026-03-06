Malik Monk Gets Brutally Honest After Kings' 50th Loss of Season

The Sacramento Kings are on pace to finish the season with just 18 wins, which would put them just one ahead of their franchise-worst 2008-09 season, when they finished with a 17-65 record. Even though they might not break the franchise record for fewest wins in a season, this feels like the worst year the Kings have ever had for many.

On Thursday night, the Kings suffered a 133-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. This marked the Kings' 50th loss of the season, as they have become the first team this year to reach that mark. When asked if this poor season is preparing him for anything, Kings guard Malik Monk got brutally honest about what he has been through.

"Hell yeah, it can't get no worse than this," Monk said. "It can't get no worse than this. It cannot. So yeah, I'm prepared for anything."

Following the Sacramento Kings suffering their NBA-worst 50th loss of the season, Malik Monk tells me this has been "the craziest" season of his career and he still feels like his voice still has impact with his team.



Craziest season of Monk's career

Through spending the first four years of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, one with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the last four with the Kings, Monk has not seen much success. With only one career playoff appearance (2022-23 with the Kings), Monk has never been dealt a good hand with potential team success. Still, though, he admits this has been the craziest year of his career.

"It's been a crazy year. Probably the craziest year of my career. I ain't gonna lie to you," Monk said. "Yeah, it's up and down. And, of course, we lose the games too, so that makes it even worse. So, yeah, it's been a crazy one."

In the 2024 offseason, Monk had the opportunity to leave in free agency, but he opted to re-sign with the Kings for a cheaper pricetag than he was expected to get on the open market. Now, Monk is having his worst statistical season as a King, and he is playing just 22 minutes per game compared to 31 last year, while on the worst team in the NBA.

Monk is ready for the offseason

Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) brings the ball up the court during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With just 18 games left in the season, Monk made it clear that he simply wants to get this final stretch over with.

"Get through healthy. Just get through this s--t, man. Get to the summer time," Monk said.

Honestly, who can blame Monk? The Kings have a league-worst 14-50 record with no hopes of even making a run for the play-in tournament. To make matters worse, it is a team full of veterans. Sure, the Kings have some young guys they can focus on, but when Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Drew Eubanks each log 22+ minutes in a ten-point loss to the Pelicans, morale cannot be very high.

As the Kings fight for the top spot in the draft lottery, which they are hanging onto right now, the front office does not mind losing games. Of course, the players are still going out there trying to win, but when the players' mindset does not align with the management's, it is a recipe for disaster.