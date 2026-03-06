Russell Westbrook Fires Back at Kings Media After Pelicans Loss

The Sacramento Kings fell to the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Thursday night, 133-123, suffering their third straight loss and 20th in their last 22 games, dropping to 14-50 on the season.

After the game, Kings veteran point guard Russell Westbrook did not hold back in his postgame presser, bluntly calling out the media.

"What y'all think, though? Because y'all got a lot of answers and y'all always be talking," Westbrook said. "... You all have a lot of opinions about how we do what we're doing. (Pointing at one Kings reporter) What you got? You make a lot of statements and broad statements that you have no context. Where do you get your context from? Are you in practice? Are you at our film session? Are you anywhere around the building? ... Do you know me? You don't know me. But you make a lot of comments as though you do know me."

Westbrook calls out the Kings media

Westbrook was not afraid to voice his frustrations with the media after Thursday's loss. After a trend of the team sending their young guys out to the podium, the 18-year veteran and future Hall of Famer went into the presser with a clear intention.

"You guys are quiet today, but you guys have a lot of comments when the game's going on, after the game, what we're doing, what we should be doing, how we should be doing it. I'm confused," Westbrook said.

Westbrook finished Thursday's game with 19 points and 10 assists, as the veteran point guard has been one of the team's best players throughout the entire season. In his presser, he acknowledges that he does not believe anyone is blaming him for the Kings having the NBA's worst record, but more or less standing up for the young players in the locker room who constantly hear negativity from the media.

Mar 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

"What I don't like is that I've been in the league a long time and I've been around a lot of different organizations, media, beat writers. We have a lot of young guys on this team, a lot of guys who don't know what's happening. ... Your all's job is to talk about the game, what's happening in the game, not stir up a bunch of stuff that is not accurate. That's my problem," Westbrook said.

"... As the leader of this team, it's my job to speak up for the guys in the locker room. We talk about it. They see it. I hear it. Because of the comments you make, you've got guys thinking about a whole bunch of random things that have nothing to do with the game. You guys are making false comments about the team and what we're doing here, and I don't appreciate that."

Love him or hate him, Westbrook is the greatest player to ever put on a Kings uniform. Sure, the team got him well past his prime, but as one of the most well-respected veterans in the NBA, there is no reason for the media not to give him the same respect.

"My ask is that you respect what we do and we'll respect what you do," Westbrook said.

When the Kings have the worst record in the NBA and are in the middle of arguably the worst season in franchise history, it is easy for fans and media to be negative. However, they have to understand where Westbrook is coming from.