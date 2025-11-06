Malik Monk Reveals How Russell Westbrook Impacts Kings' Starting Lineup
Over the last few seasons, the Sacramento Kings haven’t exactly been known for hot starts. There were far too many occasions where the starters for the Kings didn’t come out with the requisite energy and dug themselves into a deep hole early.
Last season, the Kings had a -0.8 rating in the first quarter and turned the ball over 3.5 times on average, which was the most out of any quarter. These numbers aren’t terrible, but it’s clear that the team struggles out of the gate.
This season hasn’t been much better, but Malik Monk thinks that adding Russell Westbrook has given the team a boost to start games.
“I feel like from the last few years, we've been starting games pretty bad, and with him going to the starting unit, it brings a little bit more energy,” Monk said about Westbrook.
As I mentioned, the numbers aren’t great in the first quarter for the Kings. The team is still -2.1 in the opening period this season and turns the ball over nearly five times on average.
Westbrook leads by example
Despite the bad numbers, there is a lot to what Monk is saying. Westbrook competes on both ends from the opening tip to the final buzzer, and that isn’t something that the Kings have been known for as of late. The hope is that Westbrook’s intensity can be contagious to the rest of the Kings this year and help implement Doug Christie’s new identity for the team.
Westbrook is just one player, but as Malik reminded everyone, he is a future Hall of Famer, and maybe that stature is what Sacramento needs to turn the corner.
“The energy he plays with, the heart he plays with, you just gotta be in awe watching him,” Monk continued. “Hall of Famer, so I’m glad to have him on our team.”
The jokes tend to write themselves with the Kings, and I’m not going to deny that having one of the oldest rosters in the league is not where the Kings should be right now. DeMar DeRozan is 36, Dennis Schröder is 32, and Westbrook is turning 37 in a week, not exactly the most ideal situation for a team that is far more likely to be in the Play-In than the Playoffs.
Despite their ages, the three oldest rotation players on the Kings have still been productive on the court. DeRozan is on pace for his 13th straight season averaging over 20 points per game, Schröder is having a resurgence as a starting point guard, and Russ is still putting up 20-point triple-doubles in his 18th season.
Nique Clifford in awe to team up with Westbrook
While all the Kings' vets are having solid seasons numbers-wise, the knowledge they can share with the younger members of the team might be even more important. Nique Clifford, in particular, has embraced having Russ as his vet.
“Russ has already changed the energy a little bit... It’s pretty special to have him on the team,” Clifford said about his new Hall-of-Fame teammate.
Clifford has been a fan of Westbrook and even mentioned that he has his UCLA jersey at home. On top of that, Nique was involved with Russ’ fashion label Honor The Gift after being picked by Westbrook himself to model a collection over the summer. That kind of connection can only benefit Nique as he grows as a player in the NBA and as a future leader of the Kings.
Some of Russ’ influence looks like it’s already rubbing off on Nique, who was ultra aggressive on Wednesday night and ended up having the best game of his young career. Clifford would end with 12 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal while starting and playing 33 minutes.
Clifford’s impact is somewhat Westbrook-esque in the sense that he does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. Coach Christie has even brought up the idea of Clifford playing some point guard, and I can’t think of a better guy to apprentice under than Westbrook.
Doug Christie and general manager Scott Perry have repeatedly talked about creating an identity for the Kings, and a lot of that starts with veterans like Russ. The Kings may not win a ton of games this year, but you can already see the foundation being built for the future.
I understand that fans want (and deserve) a competitive team, but that can’t happen until the culture shifts. Westbrook won’t be putting up triple-doubles every night, and he likely won’t be a full-time starter when the Kings are healthy, but his impact on the team will be felt every night.