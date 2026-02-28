Why the Kings 'Tank' Could Be in Big Trouble

The Sacramento Kings' season isn't going as many expected. They were never expected to be great, or even good, but few had them sitting at 14-47 and last in the standings as the NBA regular season nears its conclusion. But regardless of any expectations, the fact is that with 21 games left, the Kings have the current best lottery odds and positioning.

The odds for the number one pick are the same between the league's three worst teams, but the possibility of falling further down the draft increases with each pick. The worst team in the league is the only team in the league guaranteed a top-five pick at worst. And with the Kings' luck, they need all the help they can get heading into the May 10th draft lottery.

While the two recent wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks are great for moral and the young players' development, it's hard to look at the standings and not worry about the Kings collecting too many wins at the tail end of the season. This isn't to say Sacramento should do anything drastic to lose on purpose, but it's just a matter of the fact scenario that they are facing.

The more losses they have over the final 21 games, the better. It's the sad but true fact and position they've put themselves in.

The most difficult part for the organization, though, is that they weren't trying to get here. They are just a genuinely bad basketball team that's dealth with a myriad of injuries throughout the season. There hasn't been intentional losing that's gotten them to this point, and that could be the worst part about these last 21 games.

Doug Christie is a Winner at Heart

Doug Christie hasn't had a fair chance to show what he can do with a head coaching opportunity this season as the Kings have been in disarray since he took over as interim head coach last year, but if we know one thing about the Sacramento legend, it's that he loves to win.

He's said it himself in press conferences, and he's shown it during his playing career. It's hard to imagine him doing anything to try to make the Kings lose on purpose. He's made hard choices and benched veterans throughout the season, but there's always been a player showing something to earn those minutes.

And that continues to be the case. Christie is still searching for different lineups, but he's finding rotations that work in the last few games with energy and hustle all over the court from the younger players. There may not be a star, but the players are playing hard. That's what you want from a team, especially one that's trying to build a culture and identity.

It just doesn't feel like Christie and the Kigns are ready to give up that identity as fighters and competitors, even if it would be better for the franchise.

Players With Lots to Prove

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Along those lines, the Kings are playing a handful of players with their NBA lives on the line and a lot to prove. Even in games between teams in the bottom of the standings, everyone is watching. The Kings staff, opposing coaches and front offices, and even fans are looking for the next diamond in the rough at the end of seasons.

The players have to go out and give it their all, and the Kings have acculumated players on the end of their bench that play hard and play the right way. They have that same mentality as Chrisite (which isn't a bad thing) and are going to do their best to impress even in a blowout loss.

Precious Achiuwa is a free agent this year, Daeqwon Plowden is on a two-way contract and on the brink of a real shot in the NBA, and even Devin Carter is getting a chance to show what he can do with consistent time. The Kings roster is filled with players who have a lot to prove, and that could lead to an extra win or two throughout the rest of the season.

2nd Easiest Schedule

To make matters even harder for the Kings, they have the second-easiest strength of schedule left, according to Tankathon . They still have to face the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans twice, and the Indiana Pacers. The Pelicans are a little different since they don't have any incentive to lose, but it's going to be a battle of tanking teams, and I don't see the Kings pulling any punches to try and lose on purpose.

It's not a fun thing to watch and root for, but it's where we stand with the Sacramento Kings. With 21 games left, all eyes shift to the lottery odds watch, and the Kings could be in trouble.