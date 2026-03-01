Lakers Add LeBron James to Injury Report Before Kings Game

After setting a new franchise record with 16 consecutive losses, the Sacramento Kings have won two of their last three games. Still, they hold the NBA's worst record at 14-47, and are now heading into a grueling matchup against the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers.

Many people would be ready to add a win to the Lakers' record as they host the Kings. However, the Kings beat their division rival in their last meeting, and Lakers superstar LeBron James is dealing with an injury that could keep him out of Sunday's contest.

The Lakers released their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings and have listed LeBron James as questionable due to left foot arthritis.

LeBron could sit vs. Kings

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, as they walked out of San Francisco with a dominant 28-point win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. In that game, James finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on 4-6 shooting from three-point range. Against an opponent of Sacramento's caliber, it would not be shocking if the Lakers gave the 41-year-old veteran the night off.

In his 23rd season in the NBA, James is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game with 49.8/31.1/74.9 shooting splits. He has also missed 18 games this season, and to make sure he is as close to 100% as possible for the postseason, they could limit him in back-to-backs.

LeBron James tonight:



22 Points

9 Assists

7 Rebounds

7/13 FGM

4/6 3PM

+26 +/-

28 Minutes pic.twitter.com/jHWlimICG8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2026

Even if James sits on Sunday, the Kings have stars like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to worry about. Sure, James is arguably the greatest ever and is still playing at a high level, but Doncic is the engine of the Lakers, and as long as he is suiting up, the Kings will have plenty of trouble.

However, the Kings have already proven they can fight through a Doncic masterclass. The Kings beat the Lakers in January, despite Doncic erupting for 42 points. James also had 22 points in that game, while DeMar DeRozan's 32-point effort fueled the Kings to an upset win, while former Laker Malik Monk chipped in 26 points and eight assists off the bench for Sacramento.

Just because the Kings upset the Lakers earlier in the season does not mean it will happen again, but it should give this Sacramento group something to play for. Even though they are arguably having the worst season in franchise history, tying their season series with the Lakers would be something to hang their hat on.

Unfortunately for the Kings, they will be without Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Dylan Cardwell for Sunday's game. Even if James gets ruled out, the Kings will be at a significant health disadvantage.

It will certainly be worth monitoring James' status leading up to Sunday's game, but odds will be against the Kings regardless of whether he suits up or not.

The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Sunday.