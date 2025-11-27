Mock Trade Sends Domantas Sabonis to Warriors, But Would Kings Do It?

The Sacramento Kings are in a far from ideal position early into their 2025-26 campaign, and their shortcomings have sparked plenty of trade rumors.

Kings star center Domantas Sabonis has been a hot topic of conversation, as many believe he could be one of the top players across the NBA to be traded this season. Even though there are still a couple of months before the February trade deadline, many are starting to think of potential suitors for the three-time All-Star.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently proposed a trade that would send Sabonis to the Golden State Warriors.

The trade:

Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected)

Warriors receive: Domantas Sabonis

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In this deal, the Kings receive three starting-caliber players, as well as backup big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and a protected first-round pick in exchange for their All-Star big man. For a team that should be looking to retool its roster entirely, this could be an intriguing haul for the Kings.

Would the Kings say yes?

The Kings were heavily involved in Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors this offseason, as they were on the brink of acquiring him before the Warriors ultimately signed him to a two-year contract worth $48.5 million.

Of course, the 23-year-old forward is the prize of this trade, but their willingness to take this offer would likely depend on whether or not they see Kuminga as a franchise-altering player. If Kuminga plays up to his potential, then it would certainly be worth taking that chance, but there remain a few questions about his impact.

Even if Kuminga did not pan out as they would hope, the Kings would receive 23-year-old guard Moses Moody, who would be another valuable long-term piece for the team.

While Kuminga and Moody are valuable assets in this deal, and even 25-year-old Jackson-Davis could play a factor, there are likely reservations about a Buddy Hield reunion in Sacramento. Sure, the sharpshooter is a talented and high-impact player, but there seem to be mixed feelings between Hield and his former team.

And, of course, a top-five protected 2028 first-round pick could be very valuable, as the Warriors will likely be out of their Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr era by then.

Overall, there is minimal reason for the Kings to turn down this trade, although it would be interesting to see where Sabonis' value stands across the NBA. There is also a question of whether the Warriors would even do this trade, but if it came to Scott Perry's desk, it would be hard for him to say no.

