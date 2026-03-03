Did the Kings Make a Mistake by Not Trading for Jonathan Kuminga?

For much of the past year, the idea of the Sacramento Kings trading for Jonathan Kuminga hovered around the league. The Kings were reportedly interested for quite some time, intrigued by Kuminga’s athletic upside and long-term ceiling. At the same time, the Golden State Warriors held onto him despite inconsistent usage and visible frustration in his role.

Sacramento was said to have stood firm on what many viewed as a strong offer: Malik Monk and a future first-round pick. From the Kings’ perspective, that was fair value for a talented but still-developing forward. Now that Kuminga has been moved and is flourishing elsewhere, it is fair to revisit whether standing firm ultimately cost Sacramento a major opportunity.

What happened with the Kuminga-Kings talks?

"I don’t think it was a mistake, at least not now... But boy, Kuminga sure would be nice to have as that bright spot toward the end of the year.”



Did the Sacramento Kings miss out on Jonathan Kuminga?@CarmichaelDave & @JasonRoss discuss:https://t.co/wHN4k1cCmY pic.twitter.com/pVhERWX8Zh — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) March 2, 2026

The Warriors were patient with Kuminga, perhaps to a fault. Drafted seventh overall in 2021, he showed flashes of star potential but struggled to carve out a consistent role in Golden State’s motion offense.

As trade discussions intensified, Sacramento emerged as a logical landing spot. The Kings needed length, defensive versatility, and a downhill scorer who could grow alongside Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. However, they reportedly refused to go beyond Monk and a first-round pick, unwilling to overextend themselves. Golden State, meanwhile, appeared to be waiting for either a bigger return or a different roster fit.

Eventually, the Warriors pivoted and moved Kuminga in a deal centered around Kristaps Porziņģis, sending Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks. What looked like a change-of-scenery trade quickly became more intriguing as Kuminga hit the floor in Atlanta.

In his first three games with the Hawks, he averaged over 20 points while shooting at a highly efficient rate, added strong rebounding numbers, and showed improved playmaking confidence. More noticeable than the box score, though, has been his body language. He looks decisive, aggressive, and comfortable attacking closeouts, finishing through contact, and defending multiple positions with energy. In a small sample size, he has looked like a player finally unburdened.

Jonathan Kuminga SHINES in Hawks debut 🔥



27 points

9-12 shooting

3-4 from deep

7 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals pic.twitter.com/Qg1WOObVad — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2026

That freedom highlights what makes this situation complicated for Sacramento. Instead of continuing to negotiate for Kuminga, the Kings pivoted to acquire De'Andre Hunter. Hunter is a proven two-way wing who can defend and space the floor, but his ceiling appears more established. Kuminga represents upside, the kind of athletic, two-way forward who can grow into something much larger with expanded opportunity.

Should the Kings have upped their offer?

One lingering question is whether Sacramento could have sweetened its offer by attaching Keon Ellis to Monk instead of later reallocating assets in the Hunter deal. That extra flexibility might have been enough to convince Golden State.

From a roster-building perspective, the opportunity cost is high. Wings with Kuminga’s size, explosiveness, and defensive versatility are among the hardest archetypes to acquire. Sacramento has long searched for a long-term forward who can complement Keegan Murray, ease offensive pressure, and guard elite scorers. Kuminga fits that mold on paper. If his development in Atlanta continues upward, the Kings may have passed on a rare talent simply to preserve assets and avoid overpaying in the moment.

Ultimately, whether this becomes a true mistake will depend on sustainability. If Kuminga’s production levels out and he settles into being a good but not transformative player, Sacramento’s discipline will look wise. If he blossoms into a star-level forward thriving in a system that empowers him, the Kings’ decision will be second-guessed for years.

Right now, watching him look happy and free in Atlanta, it is reasonable to wonder if Sacramento let a high-upside opportunity slip away. In a league defined by bold swings for elite wings, sometimes caution carries its own risk.