Kings Could Reportedly Keep Domantas Sabonis Longer Than Expected

Despite making just one move at this year's NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings were one of the busiest teams on the rumor mill. The most prominent rumor was that the Kings were going to find a trade for three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Of course, the trade deadline came and went, and Sabonis is still on the roster. After not finding a new home for him by the deadline, the expectation was that the two sides would work on a trade in the offseason instead. However, the 29-year-old center could be staying in Sacramento longer than expected.

NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line recently reported that there is no guarantee that the Kings will explore Sabonis trades again in the offseason.

"It is not seen as a certainty, according to one source briefed on the process, that the Kings will try again in the offseason to trade Domantas Sabonis after fielding in-season trade offers for the former All-Star big man," Stein reported.

How the draft could impact Sabonis' future

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Especially after the Kings announced that Sabonis would be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus, the focus shifted to the 2026 NBA Draft. The Kings currently have the worst record in the league, largely due to a 16-game losing streak that was finally snapped on Monday night. An ideal offseason for Sacramento would be headlined by landing the first-overall pick in the draft lottery.

If the Kings land the first pick, or even a top-three pick, it could certainly impact Sabonis' future with the franchise.

"There are scenarios, I'm told, that would steer Sacramento toward keeping Sabonis — who has two seasons left on his contract after this one — that depend on how the Kings fare in May's draft lottery and whom they are able to select in a draft headlined by Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer," Stein wrote.

AJ Dybantsa's last 6 games



The potential No. 1 pick just went off against No. 6 Iowa State



29 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST

35 PTS | 13-28 FG | 7 REB

20 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST

36 PTS | 14-20 FG | 7 AST | 5 REB

28 PTS | 9-14 FG | 5 REB | 4 AST

36 PTS | 13-20 FG | 7 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/9u7u9vVyVz — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 22, 2026

The Kings could be confident that they can pair Sabonis with whoever they select in this summer's draft, and if it is a good fit, why not see what they can do together?

Not to mention, the longer the Kings keep Sabonis, the more valuable he might become. Not only was Sabonis injured leading up to this year's deadline, but he still has two more full seasons left on his contract, worth $45.5 million and $48.6 million, respectively. Not many franchises want to take on that type of money for longer than one year, so once his contract is closer to expiring, his trade value could spike.

It is clear, though, that Sabonis is not the Kings' franchise pillar. The Kings will not see success with Sabonis as the team's best player, so getting someone like Peterson, Dybantsa, or Boozer, who can be their first option and allow Sabonis to play second fiddle, could be an ideal scenario.

Regardless, it is hard to envision Sabonis having a long-term future in Sacramento as they look to rebuild, but if Scott Perry and the front office believe it would work, then the fanbase has to see it through.