Multiple NBA Teams Reportedly Eyeing Potential Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings could not be in much worse of a position through 12 games, as they hold a 3-9 record and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Kings are getting to the point where some fans are already focusing more on their lottery position for the 2026 NBA Draft, but there are still 70 games left in the 2025-26 season for the franchise to worry about.

If the Kings continue to fall, and there is no indication of them turning things around, they could ultimately shift to a "blow it up" mindset. New general manager Scott Perry seems capable of pulling the trigger on a rebuild, and recent rumors suggest that star center Domantas Sabonis could be the first domino to fall.

In fact, NBA insider Sam Amick reports that multiple teams are expected to show interest in Sabonis on the trade market.

"So, as it relates to Sabonis, my understanding is there are at least a few teams that have raised their hand to say, ‘Yeah, he’s somebody we’d want to talk about,'" Amick said on The Carmichael Dave Show on Thursday.

So far this season, Sabonis is averaging 15.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.5% from the field and just 17.6% from three-point range. Statistically, this is Sabonis' worst season in seven years, which is not ideal as the star big man seemingly tanks his trade stock when the Kings could be nearing a rebuild.

Why a Sabonis trade would be difficult

Even though Amick suggests multiple teams could be interested in a Sabonis trade, he also explains why it could be difficult for the Kings to find a trade partner for the three-time NBA All-Star.

"I don't think he has a robust market. I don't. And part of it is what he does. You have to really decide that you're committing to a system that supports his skill set. And the Kings did that until this year. We're unironically seeing why him on so many NBA teams would be an issue," Amick said. "You can't have too many playmakers... You need Sabonis to be the hub... and I don't think there's that many teams that are interested in doing that with him."

Nov 9, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Sabonis is one of the hardest NBA stars to gauge, as even though he is one of the premier big men in the league, many believe he cannot be the best player on a title contender. On paper, Sabonis is a high-level playmaker who uses his strength to dominate in the post and on the boards, but it seems much more challenging in reality to build a legitimate team around him.

Regardless of whether or not the Kings are looking to enter a rebuild, it would be worth scouring the trade market and considering any potential Sabonis deals.

Recommended Articles