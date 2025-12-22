Three Teams the Kings Should Call for Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings are approaching a pivotal moment. If they choose to explore a Domantas Sabonis trade, the return has to reflect both his value and the NBA's financial realities. Sabonis is not only an All-NBA-level center, but his contract makes a simple, two-team deal extremely difficult to pull off. Any team acquiring him must send back close to or more than $40 million in salary, which dramatically narrows the field of potential partners.

Because of that, three-team trades make far more sense, allowing salary to be spread across multiple rosters while Sacramento focuses on flexibility. If the Kings move Sabonis, the goal should be to acquire expiring contracts that still carry value, young players with upside, and at least one first-round pick, depending on the quality of the players coming back.

Here are a few teams that Sacramento should target as they potentially shop Sabonis.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics stand out as one of the more intriguing targets because it is a win-now team that could justify a major frontcourt upgrade. In a potential deal, Sacramento would be looking to bring back players like Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and Chris Boucher.

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) smiles after a timeout against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Simons would give the Kings a dynamic scoring guard who can create his own shot and either become a long-term piece or be flipped later for additional assets. Hauser provides floor spacing on a reasonable contract, while Boucher adds frontcourt depth and athleticism on an expiring deal.

This type of return doesn’t replace Sabonis’ production directly, but it redistributes his value into multiple tradable and usable pieces. For a Kings team potentially reshaping its roster, that kind of flexibility is extremely valuable.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are another logical partner, especially for a team that could use a steady offensive hub at center.

The Toronto Raptors are showing interest in Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis, per @JakeLFischer



“The business Toronto is ultimately willing to conduct before the February trade buzzer will likely come down to how good the 16-11 Raptors still are as that deadline draws closer.… pic.twitter.com/WNv2spHHK7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 16, 2025

In a potential trade with the Raptors, Sacramento would target RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, and Gradey Dick as the core of the return. Barrett gives the Kings a young wing with scoring ability who still has room to grow in a different environment. Agbaji adds defensive versatility and perimeter athleticism, while Dick provides shooting upside and long-term development value.

This package leans more toward a retool than a teardown, offering Sacramento multiple rotation players who fit different timelines. Including a future first-round pick would be critical here, especially if the Kings are giving Toronto a player of Sabonis’ caliber.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets may be the cleanest fit from both a basketball and asset-management standpoint. The Nets have a clear need for a centerpiece big man, and Sacramento could reasonably target Nic Claxton, Terance Mann, and Day’Ron Sharpe in return.

Claxton would give the Kings a younger, defensive-minded center who fits a more modern, rim-protecting profile. Mann adds a versatile wing who can defend multiple positions and contribute offensively without needing high usage. Sharpe provides additional frontcourt depth and rebounding on a manageable contract. This type of deal spreads Sabonis’ value across multiple valuable players while keeping Sacramento flexible moving forward.

The common trend

The common thread in all of these scenarios is that the Kings should not be chasing a single star in return for Sabonis. His salary and impact make that approach unrealistic, and it limits Sacramento’s ability to pivot.

Targeting teams with a big-man problem or a clear need for an upgrade, while prioritizing flexibility, youth, and draft capital, is the smarter path. Other teams, like the Indiana Pacers, could theoretically make sense on paper, but they simply do not have enough outgoing salary without involving a third team. That reality reinforces why multi-team trades should be the Kings’ preferred route.

If Sacramento ultimately decides to trade Sabonis, it should be viewed as a strategic reset rather than a step backward. The right combination of expiring contracts, young players with promise, and draft assets can give the Kings multiple avenues to improve the roster over time.

While moving an All-NBA big man is never easy, clinging to the status quo may limit the franchise’s ceiling. Three-team trades with teams like Boston, Toronto, and Brooklyn provide realistic frameworks that balance value and flexibility. If executed correctly, a Sabonis trade could help Sacramento build a more sustainable and adaptable future rather than leaving them stuck in the middle.

