Nique Clifford Set For Another Star Matchup vs. Suns

The Sacramento Kings are back in action tonight as they return home to host the Phoenix Suns, and while wins and losses continue to be irrelevant (outside of the draft lottery), the main focus tonight will once again be on the young players on the roster.

All season long, it's felt like the headlines have been jumping around between the trio of rookies in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell. The latter continues to be out with his injury, and Raynaud has continued his steady play that he's shown all season, but Clifford has jumped into the headlines with his exceptional play of late.

He had a career night against the Los Angeles Lakers where he finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and a block. It's the type of all-around performance that Clifford has shown he's capable of. He may never score 30+ points regularly, but he has the type of skillset to affect the game in a multitude of ways, which is something every team in the NBA needs.

A big part of that all-around game is on the defensive side of the ball. Clifford came into the league as a solid, fundamental defender, but has been working hard with the coaching staff to continue to improve his angles and positioning, according to Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones. That hard work is paying off, as Clifford is averaging 1.8 steals over the last 15 games.

But it's not just steals that pay off for him on defense, but his ability to defend and contest shots with his chest and arms up. What's impressive is that while Clifford's steal rate has gone up, his foul rate has stayed consistent. He's averaging 2.0 personal fouls per contest over the same 15-game stretch and on the season. While his minutes have gone up, his ability to defend without fouling has also improved.

Another Star Matchup Tonight

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after making a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Clifford will need to show off that skill once again tonight. After facing LeBron James and Luka Dončić on Sunday , he'll likely get the matchup against one of the best scorers in the NBA tonight in Devin Booker.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 24.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 45.5% shooting from the field and 30.8% from three. It may be the fewest points he's averaged since the 2016-17 season, but Booker can still score with the best of them. The Suns have been a more well-rounded team this season in their post-Kevin Durant era, but Booker is still the offensive hub and focus.

It's another great test for Clifford and the type of opportunities that few rookies get. It's taken a while with so many veteran guards on the roster, but the future is now for Clifford. So far he's taken advantage of the opportunity, but he has the chance to head into the offseason as a true building block of the future for Sacramento.

We'll see if he can replicate his career night against the Suns as they faceoff on primetime with a late 8:00 tipoff on Peacock.