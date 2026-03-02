What We Learned as Kings Crash Back to Reality, Fall Big to Lakers 

Sacramento took on their division rival Los Angeles Lakers in an early Sunday start. After winning two of their last three games, the very shorthanded Kings fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, moving to 14-48 on the season.

The Lakers improved to 36-24. Los Angeles has had the worst point differential for a team with their respective record for much of this season, and this will go a long way in helping that.

This game went about as expected. Sacramento found themselves down 10-2 after the first several minutes, and down double digits by halfway through the first quarter, which ended with Sacramento down 36-18.

The Kings did not make a three in the first quarter - a trend that has become all too common this season. Malik Monk made their first triple two minutes into the second quarter, after Sacramento was already down by 18. It is nearly impossible to win games when you are as deficient as Sacramento is from distance.

Things did not improve after the rough start, as Sacramento was down between 10-20 points the entire second quarter. The Kings did come out hot in the second half and cut the lead to 10 early in the third quarter, but that run was short-lived. The Lakers kept Sacramento at arms’ length throughout the second half, again maintaining the 10-20 point cushion until the final whistle.

Rookies Looking Good

Mar 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) shoots the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Though this game was unserious from the tip, there were in fact a couple of bright spots in what was otherwise a game that was hopeless several minutes after the opening tip. Nique Clifford continues to look good in extended run as a more primary option, finishing with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists on 11-18 shooting. He also added a steal and a block.

Maxime Raynaud continued his strong play of late as well, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds. This was Raynaud’s 12th double double, which leads all rookies. If he is not already the best value pick of the 2025 draft, he is certainly up there.

Aside from tracking Clifford, Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell (when he returns in a few weeks) and Devin Carter’s development, there are a few remaining storylines to follow. Most of Sacramento’s remaining 20 games this season will be unserious from the tip. If you still choose to watch these games down the stretch, Clifford in particular is the way to talk yourself into long-term optimism as Sacramento enters a new era of Kings basketball.

As Clifford ascends, it is important to note how the race to find his next running mate looks. In what should be an obligatory update after each game nowadays - Sacramento currently holds a 1.5 game ‘lead’ over the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets for the worst record in the NBA, and the top lottery odds.

A Look Ahead

The beauty of Clifford and Keegan Murray as the team’s two long-term assets is that they are quite malleable. Both can fit with just about whoever Sacramento selects with what will (in all likelihood) be a top pick.

Whether it is a scoring guard (Kansas’s Darryn Peterson) or another jumbo wing (BYU’s A.J. Dybantsa, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson), Clifford and Murray can complement all of them, and cover most deficiencies each brings as well. To be clear, Sacramento is still in one of the most difficult positions in the league. As the Kings jockey to find themselves their next star, versatility from the other young pieces is absolutely a plus.

The Kings take the court again on Tuesday, when they host the Phoenix Suns.