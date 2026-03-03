7 Players Ruled Out for Kings vs. Suns

The Sacramento Kings have been able to pick up wins over two Pacific Division opponents this season, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, but they are just one loss to the Phoenix Suns away from getting swept in their season series. On Tuesday, they will have their opportunity to avoid the sweep.

The Kings are hosting the Suns on national TV on Tuesday night to kick off a five-game home stand, and after winning two of their last four, they should have some hope to pull off the upset and finally beat the Suns.

Kings rule out five players vs. Suns

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

As usual, the Kings will be shorthanded for Tuesday's matchup. With three players sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing surgeries and two other players out for multiple weeks with ankle injuries, the Kings' lineup is completely different than what they expected at this point. The Kings' full injury report:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

With these absences, the Kings will, once again, rely on a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa, and Maxime Raynaud. This group has played just 39 minutes together this season, but they have a net rating of +10.8 in that time, marking just their third five-man lineup of the season with a positive net rating (min. 30 minutes).

tonight’s starters ⤵️



👑 Russell Westbrook

👑 Nique Clifford

👑 DeMar DeRozan

👑 Precious Achiuwa

👑 Maxime Raynaud



Starting Lineups presented by @PhoongLawCorp pic.twitter.com/FUNsWIIoyf — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 2, 2026

Of course, it would be interesting to see this Kings team at full strength, but they will go their entire 2025-26 campaign without seeing everyone on the floor together.

While a win over the Suns would be great to avoid the season series sweep against their division rival, the Kings are also still fighting for a lottery position over their last 20 games. As odd as it sounds, they are in a win-win position for their final stretch of the season.

Suns rule out Dillon Brooks

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Orlando Magic in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have dealt with a few key injuries themselves this season, and for the fourth straight game, they will be without their second-leading scorer, Dillon Brooks. Star guard Devin Booker has missed the last four games for Phoenix, but he is set to return on Tuesday. The Suns' full injury report:

Khaman Maluach - QUESTIONABLE (right thumb sprain)

Dillon Brooks - OUT (left hand fracture)

Jordan Goodwin - OUT (left calf strain)

Unfortunately for fans, we will not get another matchup between Brooks and DeRozan this season. Not only did the two exchange words during their matchup earlier this season, but Brooks also took his trash talk to the internet, claiming the Toronto Raptors only got over the hump because they traded DeRozan, saying he was "not holding his weight."

Dillon Brooks says DeMar DeRozan tenure with the Raptors as a failure



“I’ll be real for the city, bro. DeRozan was not holding his weight out there.”



“He couldn’t win. He made the playoffs every year. One time a 1 seed. One time a 5 seed. He run into LeBron, can’t do nothing.”… pic.twitter.com/aR0sODhPeq — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 23, 2026

The Suns have been hanging around the playoff picture all season, despite having low expectations heading into the year, as they currently sit in seventh place in the West with a 34-26 record. However, they have lost six of their last nine games, so Tuesday's matchup could be closer than many are expecting.

The Kings and Suns are set to tip off in Sacramento at 8:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, available to watch on NBC and stream on Peacock.