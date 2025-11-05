Precious Achiuwa Gets Honest on What He Can Bring to Kings
The Sacramento Kings made a minor move yesterday on the fringes of their roster, but it could have a big impact on the court. It was clear that Isaac Jones was on the outside looking in in terms of a rotational spot, but newly signed Precious Achiuwa could step right into a big role night one in his Kings debut.
All season, it's been clear that Sacramento needs more size. That was already the case before Keegan Murray got hurt during the preseason, but even more so afterward. They've been starting and playing four-guard lineups for long stretches, and have found the most success with going small.
But there were deficiencies with that strategy, and they were getting destroyed on the boards and struggling to get stops on defense. That's something that Achiuwa should immediately help with, and he had the same thoughts when asked about what he could bring to the team right away.
"Size, defense, rebounding, that type of stuff. Toughness, competing at a high level, things that I really do really well. I'm just looking forward to going out there and doing those things,"
Size, defense, and rebounding. That pretty much sums it up perfectly. If Achiuwa can do those three things, he would fill a huge position of need for the team. They don't need someone who is going to come in and need the ball in his hands to score, they need someone to come in and do all the dirty work and man the dunker spot on offense.
Achiuwa spoke on how he wants to try and make the game easier for the All-Stars on the team, something that taking the tougher defensive assignments and setting good screens would do. He also should slot in perfectly as a rim-running big partner for both Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk.
"You have hall of famers on the team, guys that have great reputations around the league, they've been around All-Star and All-NBA guys. Just coming in like I said and making those guy's jobs easier and helping us get wins."
It's a role fit for Achiuwa, ideally off the bench behind Murray, but he would even make sense to give a chance at the starting spot until then. Maybe not in his first game, but somewhere down the line.
Achiuwa also gave some love to the fans and arena in Sacramento when asked if he was excited to play in Sacramento.
"I know it's a huge fanbase, great atmosphere. Every time I've played here, I've actually said I like this arena a lot. I think it's a good atmosphere with fans and everything. So I'm just looking forward to today, and being out there and playing."
It's not often that impact players are signed weeks into the season, but much like last year, adjustments are being made on the fly. Fingers crossed that Achiuwa comes in and finds his role for the team and they start getting some positive momentum rolling for the season.