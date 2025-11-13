Russell Westbrook Offers Hope to Kings After Four-Game Losing Streak

The Sacramento Kings got blown out by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, losing by 33 points to extend a dreadful four-game losing streak. In those four losses, the Kings' average margin of defeat has been 26.3 points, as things are trending in the wrong direction for this struggling Sacramento franchise.

However, one bright spot for the Kings has been veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, who is not only showing out on the court, but is using his experience to be a leader off of it as well.

After Wednesday's loss, Westbrook tried to stay optimistic about what is to come for this Kings team.

"Honestly, I think we're just trying to figure it out as a team. As you guys can see, tonight wasn't our best effort by any means, but I do think there's a conscious effort of trying to figure it out and trying to figure out what works for us as a team. All we have is each other. Based on my experience, the best part of this game and this league is that stuff like this can either pull you apart or can pull you closer."

Through 12 games with the Kings, Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, as he has become one of Sacramento's most important players. Even at 37 years old, the veteran point guard continues to make a difference, but it is his leadership that could help this team turn things around.

Westbrook responds to brutal losing streak

Westbrook was also asked if this losing streak was surprising to him, and he answered, "Surprising? I mean, things happen. If we're being honest, we're in a tough stretch. The travel, the days. You take a lot of that into consideration. A lot of newness around here as part of the team. I'm new. The organization, a lot of changes, things are happening. I don't think things will click immediately.

"Obviously, based on our talent, we should be better than 3-9, absolutely. But I've been in the league a long time, and as a unit and as a team, we've got to find a way to get out of this slump and stay with it and stick together. We'll be happy on the back side of everything."

Nov 9, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

The Kings have far too much talent on their roster to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, as they are now tied for the fifth-worst record in the NBA through 12 games.

Of course, Westbrook has the right mindset of wanting to turn things around and believing that this is just a tough stretch for the new-look team, but they need to prove they are capable of it on the floor.

The Kings now head into a five-game road trip, where they will first travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, less than a week after losing to that same team by 27 points at home.

