Sacramento Kings Announce Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets

With consecutive losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings extended their losing streak to five games to fall to 6-22 on the season. Now, the Kings are heading into the second night of a back-to-back with a very challenging matchup against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are also heading into the second night of a back-to-back, as they are coming off a dominant win over the Denver Nuggets. The Kings certainly do not have a favorable matchup against a team built around Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, especially as Sacramento deals with a couple of key injuries.

Kings continue to play without two starters vs. Rockets

The Kings have been dealing with a couple of significant injuries, most notably to three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who might have even played his last game in Sacramento. Sabonis is set to be sidelined for at least the next 4-6 weeks, after already missing the last 14 games, and injuries are the last thing this struggling Kings team wants to be worrying about.

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb avulsion fracture)

Doug McDermott - QUESTIONABLE (left knee soreness)

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On paper, playing without Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, who have five combined career All-Star appearances, would be crushing for the Kings, but the team might be playing better without them.

Kings fans have been screaming at the team to give their young guys more opportunities, and with Sabonis and LaVine sidelined, they have had no choice, and they are thriving off of it. Rookie center Maxime Raynaud, especially, has looked like a star since filling in for Sabonis, while other rookies Nique Clifford and Dylan Cardwell have shown they can make an impact as well.

Rockets announce slim injury report

The Rockets are not dealing with as many injuries, although they are still playing without starting point guard Fred VanVleet, who is out for the entire season after tearing his ACL. Still, the team has shown that they have plenty of talent to make up for his absence, especially as second-year guard Reed Sheppard continues to step up.

Fred VanVleet - OUT (right knee ACL repair)

Dorian Finney-Smith - OUT (left ankle surgery)

The Rockets have not had either VanVleet or Finney-Smith available at all this season, making Sunday's matchup no different than what they are used to.

The Kings and Rockets are set to tip-off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Sunday.

