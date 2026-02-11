Kings Announce Tank-Minded Injury Report for Jazz Game

The Sacramento Kings have lost their last 13 games, setting a new Sacramento-era franchise record for the longest losing streak. At this point, you have to wonder if the Kings are trying to lose or if they are truly this bad. Well, their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz would suggest they are content with adding another loss to their record.

Kings' loaded injury report vs. Jazz

In Sacramento's defense, they have been dealing with an abundance of injuries this season, as through 55 games, they still have not seen their lineup at full strength. For Wednesday's game, they have ruled out six of their top eight players by minutes per game. The Kings' full injury report:

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye iritis)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon injury)

Malik Monk - OUT (illness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee injury management)

Russell Westbrook - OUT (left ankle soreness)

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings' injuries are the least of their concerns at this point, as they have dropped 13 straight games to fall to 12-43, but their poor health certainly is not helping. Heading into Wednesday's matchup, Murray and Sabonis have missed a combined 72 games, and now they are playing without their top scorer, LaVine, and their assist leader, Westbrook.

The Kings have the worst record in the NBA, and after getting blown out by the 15-40 New Orleans Pelicans, they reached a new low. If they have a similar result against the 17-37 Jazz, who also seem to be trying to lose games, then, like most Kings fans, I will have no words.

Jazz flip Markkanen's status

While all eyes are on Sacramento's loaded injury report, the Jazz made a strange decision. When the Jazz initially released their injury report for Wednesday's game, they ruled out star forward Lauri Markkanen due to rest. However, by the end of Tuesday night, they had flipped his status to available.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report



*AVAILABLE - Lauri Markkanen (rest) https://t.co/9pWnAOKwzo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 11, 2026

The Jazz changing their minds about Markkanen's status is unusual, but him being available will certainly make things more difficult for the Kings. They will still be without two key players in Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, though. The Jazz's full injury report:

Lauri Markkanen - AVAILABLE (rest)

Keyonte George - OUT (right ankle sprain)

Walker Kessler - OUT (left shoulder injury recovery)

The Jazz have caught plenty of flak recently for sitting their stars in the fourth quarter of winnable games. Markkanen has not logged a fourth-quarter minute in any of Utah's last three games, while recently acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. has not played in a fourth quarter since getting traded.

It will be interesting to see who wins the tank-off on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, but at this point, the Kings' locker room would greatly benefit from snapping their dreadful losing streak and going into the All-Star break with a win.

The Kings and Jazz are set to tip off in Utah at 6:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

