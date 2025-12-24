Kings Could Find Long-Term Answer at Point Guard With 2x NBA All-Star

As the Sacramento Kings continue to evaluate their direction, one of the biggest unanswered questions remains at point guard.

Since moving on from De’Aaron Fox, the Kings have yet to identify a clear long-term replacement for his leadership, pace, and late-game control. While the roster has remained competitive, the absence of a true franchise floor general has limited the team’s ceiling.

One potential avenue Sacramento could explore is targeting Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland, a player they have reportedly had interest in before. This would not be a guaranteed outcome, but rather a strategic suggestion that reflects the type of move the Kings may need to consider if they want long-term clarity at the position.

Why Kings could target Darius Garland

Garland represents an ideal profile for what the Kings are currently missing. He offers elite pick-and-roll creation, three-level scoring, and the ability to organize an offense in ways that Sacramento has struggled to replicate since Fox’s departure.

At 25 years old, Garland aligns with a sustainable timeline and brings proven All-Star-level production. The Kings still do not have a defined future at point guard, and adding someone like Garland would instantly solve that problem rather than postponing it. This is one way, among several, to finally establish a long-term solution rather than relying on temporary fixes.

Darius Garland over his last 5 games:



24.2 Points

3.4 Rebounds

7.8 Assists

1.2 Steals

44.7% FG

39.5% 3PT

90.9% FT#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vfbJ0uraHC — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) December 23, 2025

However, any realistic path to Garland would require creativity. A straight-up trade between Sacramento and Cleveland would be tough, if not impossible, due to contract matching and luxury tax complications.

Financially, the math simply does not work cleanly, which is why a three-team deal would likely be necessary to make something like this viable. In a multi-team scenario, Sacramento could also address other needs, such as moving off Zach LaVine’s contract while reshaping the roster more cleanly. That flexibility is a significant reason why expanding the deal beyond two teams makes sense.

In this hypothetical framework, Sacramento could also look to add value on the margins, such as picking up a young backup big like Day’Ron Sharpe. Sharpe would not be the centerpiece of the move, but he would provide physicality, rebounding, and depth behind the starting center, something every playoff team needs.

Getting off LaVine’s contract while acquiring a long-term point guard and a useful rotational big would represent efficient roster management. Meanwhile, the other teams involved could address their own structural needs, whether that is rebalancing positions or aligning contracts with future flexibility.

The Sacramento Kings are looking for a long-term point guard and have been showing interest in Darius Garland, per @GrantAfseth



“The Sacramento Kings have kept an eye on Garland’s situation as they remain motivated to find a long-term answer at point guard following De’Aaron… pic.twitter.com/EX5Ag9MktK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 22, 2025

Ultimately, this idea is less about predicting a deal and more about outlining a direction. The Kings could view Darius Garland as a solution to the void left by moving on from Fox and as a way to finally define their future at point guard. The rumored past interest suggests the fit has been considered before, even if circumstances never aligned.

A three-team deal would likely be the only realistic way to make it work financially, but that complexity should not discourage exploration. If Sacramento is serious about long-term contention, this is the caliber and type of move they should at least be willing to consider.

Recommended Articles