Malik Monk's Future With Kings in Doubt After New Trade Report

The Sacramento Kings haven't made any trades yet, but they are gearing up for what feels like it will be an extremely busy deadline with almost everyone on their roster available for trade.

One of those players appears to be fan favorite Malik Monk, as Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that he's officially been made available for trade.

"[Malik Monk] is someone who has fell out of the rotation for the Sacramento Kings. They're going with Keon Ellis as that guard. They have a logjam at the guard spot and so sources have informed me that Malik Monk has been made available for trade."

Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, one of the most dynamic Sixth Men in the league, has been made available in advance of Feb. 5 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/O8MblILHq6 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 23, 2025

This should come as no surprise, as Monk has not only fallen out of the rotation as Haynes stated, but he was also involved in nearly every trade rumor over the offseason, from the Dennis Schröder sign-and-trade to the Jonathan Kuminga saga.

But even so, he's a fan favorite in Sacramento for a reason. He's not the most efficient player, but Monk plays with a flair that is a joy to watch and was a major part of getting the Kings back to the playoffs on the Beam Team.

Monk is averaging 12.5 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 rebounds on 43.7% shooting from the field and 41.1% from three this season. That would be a career high 3P% for the 9-year veteran, and should only boost his trade value on the market as teams look to bring in scorers for their bench.

What Kings Are Hoping for in Return

Haynes went on to describe what the Kings are hoping to get in return for the talented sixth man. "They're looking to get younger, and they're looking to get more athletic. Malik Monk is someone who plays extremely hard. He's a very dynamic player, one of the best sixth men we have in this league, so he presents a ton of value. It's just a logjam there in Sacramento."

Even though Monk is a fan favorite, it's a move that makes sense for the Kings. Monk is best suited for a team trying to win now that needs an extra scoring punch or facilitator off of the bench, and just doesn't fit what the Kings need at this time.

The Kings need young building blocks going forward, something they are lacking outside of Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud. They also need more help on the wings and perimeter, as they have for years.

Trading Monk would hurt, as he's one of the last few players still around from the Beam Team, but it has felt inevitable for months now. All we can do is hope that Scott Perry can get a good return for one of the favorites to put on a Kings uniform over the last dozen years.

