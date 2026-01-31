Kings and Cavaliers Reportedly Discussed Four-Player Trade

The Sacramento Kings are preparing to make some big changes at this year's trade deadline, with the expectation that they will be getting rid of their veterans and starting fresh. However, the most likely player to be traded has become fourth-year guard Keon Ellis.

Ellis is reportedly getting some attention on the trade market from about half of the league, although the Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as a top destination.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Kings and Cavaliers have had trade discussions that would send Ellis to Cleveland, along with Dennis Schröder. In return, the Cavaliers would send De'Andre Hunter to Sacramento. Dario Saric is also involved, although he would likely get sent to a third team.

Sources: The Cavaliers and Kings have discussed a framework that would send De’Andre Hunter to Sacramento for Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, and Dario Saric.



"Cleveland and Sacramento have discussed a framework that would send Cavaliers forward De’Andre Hunter to the Kings for Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroeder, and Dario Saric, league sources told HoopsHype. A third team could be looped in to take on Saric, and second-round draft pick compensation also could be added to the framework, sources said," Scotto reported on Saturday.

Kings could acquire De'Andre Hunter

Hunter, 28, is an intriguing player who could help the Kings win, in theory, but why would they do this move? With about half of the league showing interest in Ellis, the expectation is that the Kings can get a first-round pick in return for the 3-and-D guard. Why would they trade him and Schröder for a struggling forward who is making $23 million this season and $24.9 million the next?

Nothing against Hunter, although his impact has been overrated, but this framework does not make much sense for a Kings team that should be looking to get younger. While it would be nice for the Kings to get off of Schröder's contract (that they gave him last offseason), taking on Hunter's contract is not a pretty situation either.

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On the bright side, if they do this deal now, he would be easy to move over the offseason or at next year's trade deadline. A lengthy wing who has been able to knock down threes in the past on an expiring contract is a great asset, and Kings general manager Scott Perry could look to acquire him for the sole idea to trade him away later.

In theory, Hunter on an expiring contract is more valuable than a combo of Ellis and Schröder is now, so for a Kings team in no rush to be competitive, it could be worth it to take a gamble like this.

Still, though it feels like the Kings are moving in the opposite direction with this move, it is a plausible trade after what Perry and Doug Christie have been preaching. Perry, especially, wants more length and defense on his roster, and Hunter provides that. While Perry has also said that he wants the team to get younger, this could be a move he is willing to make to sacrifice that idea.

With the trade deadline just five days away, it will be interesting to see how this shakes out. One thing is for sure, though: Keon Ellis will be on the move.

