Kings vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Rules Out Several Key Starters

After falling to the LA Clippers on Friday, the Sacramento Kings have extended their losing streak to a league-worst 11 games. Now sitting at 12-41 on the season, the Kings are heading into the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Not only are the Kings struggling on the court, but they are also dealing with some key injuries that will make Saturday's game that much tougher.

Kings rule out multiple starters

Through 53 games, the Kings have yet to see their roster at full strength. That trend will continue on Saturday night against the Cavaliers. The Kings have ruled out Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, and Keegan Murray to round out their injury report. A full look at the Kings' injury report for Saturday's game:

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye iritis)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger soreness)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (lower back soreness)

The Kings will notably be without All-Stars LaVine and Sabonis, but their absences open the door for their rookies to step up. In LaVine's absence, Nique Clifford should get a starting nod, while Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell will dominate the center rotation while Sabonis is sidelined.

It is also worth noting how Hunter will miss his first game as a King since being traded to Sacramento earlier in the week. The 28-year-old forward went down with an injury after being hit in the face in Friday's loss, which sidelined him for the rest of the game and will keep him out of Saturday's contest as well.

Murray remains sidelined with an ankle sprain, as he is now set to miss his 18th consecutive game. The standout forward is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but could finally see the court again after the team returns from the break.

Cavaliers list Evan Mobley and James Harden on injury report

The Cavaliers arguably made the biggest move of this year's trade deadline by sending Darius Garland to the Clippers in exchange for James Harden. While he is not officially active, Harden is expected to make his Cavaliers debut in Sacramento, giving fans a chance to see the new star backcourt of Harden and Donovan Mitchell in action for the first time.

However, even if Harden suits up, their entire "big three" will not be available. The Cavaliers have ruled out Evan Mobley for Saturday's game. The Cavaliers' full injury report:

James Harden - QUESTIONABLE (trade pending)

Dean Wade - DOUBTFUL (left ankle sprain)

Evan Mobley - OUT (left calf strain)

Max Strus - OUT (left foot surgery)

The Cavaliers have already won nine of their last 11 games, and the addition of Harden should certainly make them more of a title threat. While Garland is a very talented player, everyone is eager to see how Harden fits in that spot in the Cavaliers' new-look lineup.

The Kings and Cavaliers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Saturday.

