Kings' Doug Christie Has High Praise for Russell Westbrook After Making History

The Sacramento Kings have had a very disappointing 2025-26 season, posting an 8-27 record through 35 games. At this point, many fans are simply monitoring the draft lottery order in hopes of the franchise landing a top prospect in next summer's draft, but there are a few reasons to keep watching this Kings team.

Russell Westbrook is arguably the greatest player to come through the Kings franchise, at least in a long time, and the future Hall of Fame point guard made monumental history during their loss on Friday. Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson to become the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history, while also climbing to 15th place on the all-time scoring leaderboard.

Congrats to @russwest44 of the @SacramentoKings for moving into 15th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/KJrSUGm3zu — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2026

After the game, Kings head coach Doug Christie praises Westbrook for his achievement, saying he is honored to coach such a legendary player.

"I didn’t know that he broke another record tonight. He continues to break records,” Christie said about Westbrook after Friday's game (h/t NBCSports). “Russ is a freak of nature. His competitiveness, his competitive drive, his spirit to continue to play as hard as he does, I think this is year 18 or whatever it is. Always been a fan of his and it’s an absolute honor to coach him."

Westbrook is an NBA legend

Of course, statistically, Westbrook is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball, but his impact is far deeper than the box score. Even at 37 years old and in his 18th season in the NBA, Westbrook is arguably the hardest worker in the league and one of the few stars who will bring their all every single night.

Russell Westbrook ranks among PGs all-time:



1st in PTS

1st in REB

1st in FGM

3rd in BLK

6th in AST

7th in STL pic.twitter.com/BOfIBmD9bx — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) January 3, 2026

It is great how Christie is willing to show this level of respect for Westbrook, especially as a former player himself who recognizes his greatness.

Since signing with the Kings, Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, starting all but six of his appearances in Sacramento and playing in each of their 36 games this season. While the Kings have not seen much success this season, Westbrook going from nearly being out of the NBA entirely to playing some impactful basketball in Sacramento has been incredible.

While Westbrook's NBA career is likely inching closer to an end, becoming the highest-scoring point guard in league history adds to his legacy as one of the best players of all time, and certainly bolsters his Hall of Fame case.

