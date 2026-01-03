NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook Becoming All-Time Leading PG Scorer

The Sacramento Kings signed an NBA legend this offseason, and he continues to prove why. On the brink of leaving the NBA entirely, the Kings were the lone team interested in bringing in Russell Westbrook, and the future Hall of Fame point guard has not disappointed.

On Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, Westbrook dropped 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 6-12 shooting. More notably, though, he scored his 26,711th career point, passing Oscar Robertson to become the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history, while climbing into 15th place on the all-time scoring list.

Russell Westbrook is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer for a point guard 🐐



1. Russell Westbrook - 26,711

2. Oscar Robertson - 26,710 pic.twitter.com/NqWMZ6P9BP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2026

Fans react to Westbrook's historic achievement

This is another unbelievable feat by Westbrook, as he is now the all-time leader in points and rebounds among point guards, while being third in blocks, sixth in assists, and seventh in steals. Many fans took to social media to praise Westbrook after passing Robertson.

@primenic_eth: "- Best point guard in NBA history

- Only player to average a Triple Double in an MVP season

- Still gives his BEST out there when he's playing



Yet, teams gives him a minimum veteran contract



PUT SOME RESPECT ON BRODIE'S NAME!"

@jbondwagon: "If Westbrook isn’t in your PG Mount Rushmore then you should have your eyes checked"

If Westbrook isn’t in your PG Mount Rushmore then you should have your eyes checked 😤 — JBond (@jbondwagon) January 3, 2026

@BGNHoops: "One of the most under appreciated players in history"

One of the most under appreciated players in history — BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) January 3, 2026

These fans are quick to note how Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the most underappreciated and flat-out best players in league history, and the nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP has the stats to back it up.

@wario_chalmers: "russ is a generational player who has been a joy to watch throughout his career it sucks so many casuals have tried diminishing him"

russ is a generational player who has been a joy to watch throughout his career it sucks so many casuals have tried diminishing him — $kodk $work (@wario_chalmers) January 3, 2026

@lineorbust: "That’s a wild milestone. Longevity + volume at that position is hard to wrap your head around."

That’s a wild milestone. Longevity + volume at that position is hard to wrap your head around. — Coach (@lineorbust) January 3, 2026

@GUnderscorePham: "Russ deserves a ring so bad. One of the greatest competitor of the game."

Russ deserves a ring so bad. One of the greatest competitor of the game. — Giang ThunderWang Pham (@GUnderscorePham) January 3, 2026

After breaking Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a career and a single season, it became clear that we were witnessing history. Not only from a statistical standpoint, but also the passion that Westbrook plays with every night to achieve such milestones is something that the NBA has taken for granted.

@G0atbr00k: "Remember watching Russ when he came into the league. The passion made me a fan. A decade and a half later watching him become the highest scoring PG in history is surreal"

Remember watching Russ when he came into the league. The passion made me a fan. A decade and a half later watching him become the highest scoring PG in history is surreal — - (@G0atbr00k) January 3, 2026

Steph Curry inching closer behind him

Of course, it is incredible that Westbrook has become the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history, but unfortunately for him, he will not be sitting at the top spot for long. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is 608 points behind him, and since this could be Westbrook's last year in the league, the greatest shooter of all-time will likely pass him at some point.

Of course, many fans were quick to point that out.

@IAmStephParker: "Congratulations to Russ.

Records are meant to be broken.

Curry will eventually catch up when it’s all said and done and have the most."

@DanielWAnthro: "Steph will pass him, likely this season, no later than next, but still a great accomplishment."

Steph will pass him, likely this season, no later than next, but still a great accomplishment. — Mr. Westbrook (@DanielWAnthro) January 3, 2026

@uncensoredenemy: "[GOAT] even though Steph may pass him"

🐐 even though Steph may pass him — Yeet (@uncensoredenemy) January 3, 2026

For arguably the most underappreciated star the league has ever seen, Westbrook continues to show everyone why he is one of the best point guards in league history and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Even though Curry will likely pass him as the all-time leading scorer among point guards and Nikola Jokic will pass him as the all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook's legacy should live on.

