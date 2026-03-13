Kings Get Promising Injury Update on Rookie Dylan Cardwell

The Sacramento Kings are just 16-51 on the season and in last place in the Western Conference, but that does not mean everything around the franchise has been negative. Sure, they have been extremely disappointing this season, but there is reason to be excited about the future.

Not only will the Kings likely land a top-five pick in the talent-loaded 2026 NBA Draft, but their current young core is shining amid the team's struggles. Unfortunately, standout rookie center Dylan Cardwell has missed the team's last 11 games, missing prime opportunities to get in some good reps with Domantas Sabonis out for the season.

Luckily, Cardwell has recovered from the left ankle sprain he suffered in mid-February and was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Dylan Cardwell was a full participant in practice. Devin Carter did not participate. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 13, 2026

Dylan Cardwell is back

Cardwell took the league by storm in the couple of months leading up to his ankle injury, as his high energy and interior defense caught the eyes of many, especially Kings fans. Cardwell quickly became a fan favorite, and everyone has been eager to see him back on the floor to end the season.

In 26 games since becoming a full-time piece in the rotation, Cardwell averaged 5.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game, ultimately earning a standard contract after starting the season on a two-way deal.

Sacramento's rookie center duo of Maxime Raynaud and Cardwell were looking fantastic, and it was a shame that Cardwell came out of the All-Star break with an ankle sprain. Now, though, we should see him back on the court soon.

"It was good to see Dylan back out there," head coach Doug Christie said. "I forgot how he looked, but it was really good. ... He's a breath of fresh air. I think everyone's happy to see him back."

Doug Christie on Dylan Cardwell being back at practice. pic.twitter.com/CG21xLpsLa — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 13, 2026

What he brings to the table

Not only is Cardwell the Kings' best interior defender, which the team has been desperate to have for years, but he also raises the energy level when involved. Christie was asked what the Kings are missing when Cardwell is not on the floor.

"His energy, his spirit. Obviously, the communication, the physicality, the rebounding aspect. Like a wide receiver, he rebounds outside of his catch radius. Absolutely gets rebounds, he tips the ball out. He's also a vertical threat. You can stretch the floor vertically, you can do it with shooting, or you can get downhill. And he has the ability to throw lobs, and it just puts a little more pressure on the defense. He rolls extremely hard, so then you have spray opportunities for three-pointers as well," Christie said.

In the final 15 games of the season, the Kings will have a great chance to see what their young core can do. With Cardwell back, the Kings will have all three rookies getting significant minutes, and they should have the freedom to play their game, make mistakes, and grow together.

It is unclear whether Cardwell will be able to suit up for their matchup against the L.A. Clippers on Saturday, but it would be great to see him on the floor sooner rather than later.