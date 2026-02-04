Kings' Post-Deadline Plan for DeMar DeRozan Revealed by Insider

The Sacramento Kings are approaching the NBA trade deadline with one of the league’s most experienced scorers, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, still potentially on the roster.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, if the Kings are unable to complete a trade for DeRozan by the deadline, they do not intend to buy out his contract, despite recent speculation. Rumors earlier this week suggested Sacramento might consider a buyout if a trade could not be agreed upon. Still, league insiders have clarified that no discussions have taken place between the organization and DeRozan about that possibility.

"If DeMar DeRozan remains with the Sacramento Kings past the trade deadline, they have zero plans to buy him out of his current contract, team sources said," Slater reported. "Following a report that mentioned DeRozan as a 'strong possibility' to become a buyout candidate in the next month, league sources said there have not been any discussions with DeRozan's side about that path."

DeRozan will not be bought out

DeRozan joined the Kings via a sign-and-trade deal and signed a multi-year contract worth tens of millions, making him a valuable asset for the team. The organization is focused on exploring all trade options before considering any alternative that could affect DeRozan’s trade value.

DeRozan remains a significant veteran presence for the Kings, providing scoring and leadership for a young roster. His contract includes partial guarantees for the next season, giving Sacramento a financial incentive to keep him on the active roster rather than release him outright.

Sources emphasize that maintaining his presence on the team preserves his trade value, which could be diminished by a buyout that would allow him to sign elsewhere immediately. Throughout the season, the Kings have been linked in trade chatter around DeRozan’s future, including potential interest from teams looking for experienced scoring. However, Sacramento has not yet found a trade it believes sufficiently enhances the team or provides an appropriate return.

Some analysts previously suggested that DeRozan could become a buyout candidate if no trade materialized, but those reports now appear unfounded, according to multiple league sources. The Kings’ front office seems committed to keeping him at least through the remainder of the season, preserving roster flexibility and maintaining the possibility of a future move that could benefit both parties.

In an era where buyouts have become a standard tool for teams to move veteran contracts, the Kings’ position stands out as a firm decision. Retaining DeRozan allows the team to continue to leverage his leadership and scoring while exploring trades that could improve the roster. This strategy also sends a message that the organization values patience and careful decision-making over quick roster changes.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Sacramento’s approach is straightforward: no buyout if a trade falls through. There have been no talks between the team and DeRozan about mutually parting ways, and the organization sees more value in keeping him under contract while exploring potential trade options.

DeRozan’s veteran scoring and leadership remain valuable assets for the team, both on and off the court. By retaining him, the Kings maintain flexibility while keeping a key contributor engaged through the end of the season. Whether this strategy results in a successful trade or strengthens the team internally remains one of the main storylines of the trade deadline.

In conclusion, the Kings’ stance on DeRozan demonstrates a commitment to roster stability and strategic decision-making. By refusing to consider a buyout unless a suitable trade is reached, the organization preserves both DeRozan’s value and its own flexibility.

His presence provides leadership and scoring that can benefit a young team regardless of whether a trade occurs. The decision also underscores the importance the Kings place on careful planning and on maximizing returns from veteran assets. As the trade deadline passes, all eyes will be on how the Kings manage DeRozan’s future and whether a late deal can be reached to benefit both sides.

