Kings Two-Way Player Taking Advantage of Recent Opportunity

In the fluid and unpredictable world of the NBA, two-way players often have to make the most of limited opportunities to earn consistent minutes. Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden has found himself in this exact situation, stepping into a larger role as the Kings navigate injuries and roster changes.

After signing a two-way contract with the Kings in the summer of 2025, Plowden has been trying to show that he belongs on the NBA stage, proving valuable both offensively and defensively when called upon.

While his season stats may not jump off the page, his recent stretch of games tells a story of a player earning trust and contributing in meaningful moments. In today’s Kings lineup, which has struggled through a tough 2025-26 campaign, every spark matters, and Plowden has provided exactly that in spurts.

Feb 7, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard-forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Plowden is making the most of the opportunity

Over his last ten appearances, Plowden’s work rate and confidence have stood out, even if the team results haven’t always gone Sacramento’s way. While he struggled on Sunday night in Los Angeles, he shined in their previous win over the Dallas Mavericks, posting 19 points and four rebounds on perfect 7-7 shooting in 25 minutes of action—a strong showing for a player who is typically limited.

A perfect night for Daeqwon 😮‍💨



19 PTS, 4 REB, 7-7 FG

Beyond scoring, Plowden’s activity on both ends of the court, whether grabbing rebounds or making hustle plays, has shown he can impact the game even without filling up the box score.

What makes Plowden’s recent opportunity noteworthy is how he has embraced every chance to play. Two-way players often bounce between the NBA and G League, making it difficult to find rhythm or consistency. But Sacramento has trusted Plowden more recently, and he’s responded with greater aggression and awareness.

Whether he’s taking advantage of mismatches or hustling for loose balls, his effort level has been noticeable in recent games. These flashes of production could help him secure a more regular role or even a standard NBA contract down the line if he continues to develop.

Plowden’s journey from undrafted college player to a contributor on an NBA roster highlights the importance of perseverance and readiness. He’s battled through roster moves, time in the G League, and limited opportunities to carve out meaningful minutes on the court. By continuing to improve his shooting and staying engaged defensively, he puts himself in a position to be more than just a role-player.

Coaches and teammates alike appreciate players who bring intensity and versatility off the bench, especially during a long and grueling NBA season. For the Kings and their fans, seeing a two-way player step up with passion and production has been one of the more positive narratives in an otherwise difficult year.

In conclusion, Daeqwon Plowden’s recent stint with the Sacramento Kings illustrates how important it is for lesser-known players to seize every opportunity. While his last five games haven’t been perfect, they have shown improvement, effort, and the kind of all-around play that can extend his career in the league.

Two-way contracts are designed for players like Plowden, who work diligently and make the most of limited chances. The growth he’s demonstrated not only benefits the Kings now but could also pave the way for future opportunities elsewhere. Ultimately, his journey is a testament to the value of hard work and readiness in professional sports, where making the most of every moment can change the trajectory of a career.