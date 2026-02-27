What We Learned as Kings Take Down Mavericks, Win 2nd of Last Three

The Sacramento Kings may finally be hitting their stride, getting their second win in three tries. Tonight it was against a depleted Dallas Mavericks team, but that doesn't take away that the Kings played one of their best games of the season tonight, en route to the 130-121 win.

They took care of the ball, with just four turnovers, and moved the ball with 29 assists. The Mavericks, on the other hand, had 17 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Kings. That's the style of defense and transition offense that Doug Christie talked about heading into the season, but it's been few and far between this season as the Kings are in the bottom of the standings.

But there's something about when the young guys get one the floor, as we saw tonight. The Kings had lineups that we've never seen before, with Devin Carter getting the second start of his career, and newly signed Killian Hayes played 18:09 minutes.

With even more injuries affecting the team even more than usual tonight, the Kings are being forced into playing nearly everyone on the roster, and there have been some great results that have come out of it.

Precious Achiuwa

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Precious Achiuwa somehow just keeps getting better over his recent hot streak. He had a career-high 29 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Yes, he knocked down all three of his threes to help get him there, but it was pure hustle and energy that got the sixth-year forward his career performance.

If that doesn't scream Doug Christie basketball, I don't know what does. The Kings only have Achiuwa under contract for the rest of this season, and at this point, he may be positioning himself for a raise and spot on a contending team, but the Kings should look to bring him back if possible. There is likely going to be a huge turnover in the near future, and having any continuity would be a positive.

Achiuwa may not be a starter on a contending team, but he's more than proven that he can be at least a solid role player off the bench for a good team.

Daeqwon Plowden

Much like Achiuwa, it was another breakout game for Plowden. He scored 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, and chipped in four rebounds and some solid defense to help secure the win down the stretch.

The two-way player has been on a great run (again, like Achiuwa), and has earned a real chance to show what he can do with an opportunity, especially as Keegan Murray is likely going to miss more time with his ankle injury.

There isn't much left to learn this season for the Kings, but they are trying their best to see what they have on the roster. This upcoming offseason is going to be pivotal for Scott Perry and the front office, and they need all the help they can get. They already found one gem in Dylan Cardwell, but is it possible they found another in Plowden?