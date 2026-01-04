Kings' Updated 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Odds After 35 Games

The Sacramento Kings are just 8-27 through their first 35 games of the 2025-26 season, and with the trade deadline expected to lead to some major changes, many fans have started to simply look forward to the 2026 NBA Draft.

While the Kings might be having one of their worst seasons in franchise history, they can hope that it results in a top draft pick to make everything worth it. After 35 games, the Kings have the third-worst record in the NBA, giving them a favorable chance to land the top overall pick.

Updated 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

2026 NBA Draft lottery standings and odds to land the first-overall pick (before January 3 games):

Indiana Pacers - 14.0% Atlanta Hawks (via NO) - 14.0% Sacramento Kings - 14.0% Washington Wizards - 12.5% Brooklyn Nets - 10.5% Charlotte Hornets - 9.0% Dallas Mavericks - 7.5% Utah Jazz - 5.3% OKC Thunder (via LAC) - 5.2% Milwaukee Bucks - 2.5% Portland Trail Blazers - 2.5% Memphis Grizzlies - 1.5% San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - 1.0% Chicago Bulls - 0.5%

Updated NBA Mock Draft, via @BleacherReport



1. Pacers, Darryn Peterson

2. Wizards, Cameron Boozer

3. Hawks (via Pelicans), AJ Dybantsa

4. Kings, Caleb Wilson

5. OKC (via Clippers), Jayden Quaintance

6. Nets, Kingston Flemings

7. Hornets, Koa Peat

8. Mavs, Labaron Philon Jr.

9.… pic.twitter.com/QdDwTtb4Au — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 30, 2025

The Kings currently sit just 2.0 games ahead of the 6-29 Pacers, who are holding onto the top spot. However, a quick reminder for anyone who forgot: each of the bottom three teams shares a 14% chance to land the top pick.

As it stands, the Kings would have a 14% chance to land the first-overall pick, 13.4% for the second pick, 12.7% for the third, 12.0% for the fourth, 14.8% for the fifth, 26% for the sixth, and a 7% chance for the seventh pick. If the Kings keep the third-worst record in the NBA, they would be unable to fall past the seventh pick in the lottery, while the worst record guarantees a top-five pick.

Who should the Kings be targeting?

In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they predicted the Kings to select North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson, although there are a handful of top prospects who should be on Sacramento's radar.

The top three prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft are clear: Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer. If the Kings land a top-three pick as they hope, landing any of those three would be a dream scenario.

While fans want to watch the Kings win games, their best long-term scenario would be to start their rebuild at this year's trade deadline and aim for a high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

