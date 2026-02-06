Scott Perry Breaks Silence on Kings' Underwhelming Trade Deadline

The Sacramento Kings finished their 2026 trade deadline by making just one move, and it was certainly not the move that many were hoping for. While it was not shocking that the team parted ways with Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, and Dario Saric, most fans were prepared for the Kings to trade away a veteran star like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, or Zach LaVine.

The Kings' near-silence at the trade deadline was the most effective way to get the fanbase to turn against this new-look front office, but general manager Scott Perry and his team have a plan.

In his press conference on Friday, Perry explained how it takes patience to truly turn around a franchise.

"The trade deadline is really just the first opportunity to make an adjustment with the roster. ... We're just getting started," Perry said. "I think you'll see. The draft is coming up, another opportunity. Free agency is coming up, another opportunity to tweak and improve the roster, but we're still going to do it with the same mindset of being smart, prudent, and not being impatient.

"Like the old saying, Rome was not built in a day. I have the patience necessary to do what needs to be done to ultimately get this franchise where all of you would like to see it."

Hanging onto draft capital

A big talking point after the trade deadline was that the Kings were hanging onto their veterans, and while Perry's patience gives an idea as to why they were not eager to have a fire sale, he gave some more insight into why they were not able to trade them away.

"We have some higher salaries on our roster. Well, most teams are going to ask you for a first-round pick or two to take on money. Well, if you do that, then how do you build if you give away that draft capital?" Perry said.

The most obvious player that Perry is talking about is Zach LaVine, who has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. LaVine is expected to opt into a player option worth about $49 million next season, and it is no secret that the Kings would likely have to attach draft picks to convince another team to take him.

While the Kings were likely looking for routes to part ways with their overpaid veterans, they felt like their best choice was to hang onto them.

Perry explains the trade

While the Kings made just one trade, and their lack of other moves was certainly underwhelming, Perry explained the decision to part with Ellis and Schroder to bring in Hunter.

"I felt like we were small-ish. We had a lot of guards," Perry said. "... For a variety of reasons, as things unfolded, things didn't work as well as we would've liked them to work. ... You've heard me also talk about needing to get bigger size. More length, versatility, athleticism. Reasoning behind trading for a guy like De'Andre Hunter."

There is no knock on the acquisition of Hunter, as the 28-year-old forward should be a good addition to the team, but there were simply higher expectations heading into the trade deadline. Still, though, Perry is happy about where the team is after the deadline.

While it seemed like a disappointing trade deadline, and there is reason to be upset about the lack of changes as a 12-win team, Perry seems to be in a position to turn this franchise around in a few years.

