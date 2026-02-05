Kings' Harsh Reality Is Setting in Before NBA Trade Deadline

While the Sacramento Kings were expected to be heavy sellers at this year's NBA trade deadline, with the buzzer set to sound in just hours, fans need to prepare for a different scenario. Many Kings fans have expressed that they are ready for the franchise to move on from veterans like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, but the reality is setting in.

After losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday to extend their losing streak to ten games, there is no doubt that the franchise needs a chance. Entering a rebuild phase should be at the top of the priority list, but that will likely not be done at this year's deadline.

Kings stars are likely staying

The Kings' trade deadline plans are certainly trending in the wrong direction, as they are running out of suitors for their stars on the trade block. The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that "all signs point to Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis remaining in Sacramento" past the trade deadline, especially after talks with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards fell through.

Sabonis was one of the biggest trade candidates on the market this season, but the Kings have had no luck moving him. While things can change before the deadline, and a team like the Chicago Bulls could potentially take a swing on him, it seems unlikely.

Malik Monk was another big trade candidate, but the Minnesota Timberwolves were seemingly the only suitor for him. Now, the Timberwolves opted to take a chance on Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu instead, which likely means Monk will be staying put in Sacramento.

DeMar DeRozan's name has always been thrown into trade rumors, but with no real suitors emerging, it is hard to see him being moved. Of course, this could change as teams swing and miss on Giannis Antetokounmpo and turn to their cheaper backup options, but DeRozan is likely not many franchises' contingency plan.

Zach LaVine is certainly the player that the Kings would love to trade away, but they would have to attach draft assets to send him to a new team, and at that point, they are likely better off just holding onto him until his contract expires after the 2026-27 season.

Is it bad for the Kings to stand pat?

It is far from ideal for the Kings' only trade deadline move to be the three-team trade that sent Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, and Dario Saric away while bringing in De'Andre Hunter, but that could be the reality.

It is not as much about trading away their veterans so that they can tank, because they are losing about every game regardless, but it is more so the idea of entering a new era with their young guys. Committing to a rebuild involved parting with those aging veterans, and while trading away Schroder was a start, attaching Ellis to the deal to do so was not a good move.

Now, the Kings will likely be stuck with these veterans for the rest of the season, and once again, nothing changes. Unless the Kings make a drastic change in the coming hours, Scott Perry and the Kings will be under a lot of pressure this offseason to make major changes.

It would be great for Perry and the front office to prove Kings fans wrong, but if nothing else happens before the deadline, this is a rough start to his tenure.

